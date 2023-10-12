Sartori® Cheese Debuts First BellaVitano® Spread & Dip Varieties

News provided by

Sartori Cheese

12 Oct, 2023, 10:42 ET

Merlot, Garlic & Herb flavors available now, exclusively at Publix stores,
featured in BOGO free deal from Oct. 12-18

PLYMOUTH, Wis., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sartori® Cheese, a Wisconsin-based artisan cheese company, is expanding the ways in which people can enjoy its delicious cheese with the arrival of its first Spread & Dip options. Merlot BellaVitano® and Garlic & Herb BellaVitano® are the brand's debut Spread & Dip flavors, which are available now, exclusively at Publix locations.

Continue Reading
Sartori has introduced its first two Spread & Dip varieties: Merlot BellaVitano® and Garlic & Herb BellaVitano®. Both are available now exclusively at Publix locations.
Sartori has introduced its first two Spread & Dip varieties: Merlot BellaVitano® and Garlic & Herb BellaVitano®. Both are available now exclusively at Publix locations.

As cheese dips gain popularity, Sartori was committed to providing customers with its own unique take on the category. The versatility of the new Spread & Dip products allows customers to enjoy Sartori's signature BellaVitano cheese in a variety of applications, such as a flavorful sandwich spread or a dip for chips, crackers and veggies.

"At Sartori, we're always exploring new ways to push the boundaries of flavor and product innovation," said Sartori Cheese CEO Bert Sartori. "We're excited to introduce these two new Spread & Dip flavors in a way that does justice to the signature BellaVitano taste our customers know and love."

The new Spread & Dip varieties offer an experience unlike any customers have enjoyed before. Descriptions of each of the new Spread & Dip flavors are below:

  • Merlot BellaVitano: A rich, creamy cheese dip highlighted with the berry and plum notes of a robust red wine and our savory BellaVitano cheese.
  • Garlic & Herb BellaVitano: This herbaceous cheese dip is crafted with the spicy warmth of garlic, the brightness of lemon zest and the earthy taste of parsley combined with our savory BellaVitano cheese.

Sartori is proud to partner exclusively with Publix to introduce the spreads and dips, offering the retail chain's customers access to an award-winning brand's take on a product category growing rapidly in popularity. Both flavors are available in a Buy One, Get One Free deal from Oct. 12-18 at all Publix stores.

The full lineup of Sartori cheeses can be purchased by customers everywhere at https://shop.sartoricheese.com/ and at retailers nationwide.

About Sartori Cheese:
Sartori, a fourth-generation family-owned company, has proudly produced award-winning, artisan cheese for customers worldwide since 1939. Rooted in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sartori's emphasis on a high-quality and handcrafted approach to cheesemaking is a timeless family tradition. To learn more about Sartori's commitment to artisan cheesemaking, visit www.sartoricheese.com or connect with Sartori on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

SOURCE Sartori Cheese

Also from this source

Sartori® Wins Gold at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards

Team Sartori's® Cherrywood Smoked Cheddar took home Gold at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards in the "Naturally Smoked Cheese" category. In...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.