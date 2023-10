Sartori® Cheese Debuts First BellaVitano® Spread & Dip Varieties

Merlot, Garlic & Herb flavors available now, exclusively at Publix stores,

featured in BOGO free deal from Oct. 12-18

PLYMOUTH, Wis., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sartori® Cheese, a Wisconsin-based artisan cheese company, is expanding the ways in which people can enjoy its delicious cheese with the arrival of its first Spread & Dip options. Merlot BellaVitano® and Garlic & Herb BellaVitano® are the brand's debut Spread & Dip flavors, which are available now, exclusively at Publix locations.

As cheese dips gain popularity, Sartori was committed to providing customers with its own unique take on the category. The versatility of the new Spread & Dip products allows customers to enjoy Sartori's signature BellaVitano cheese in a variety of applications, such as a flavorful sandwich spread or a dip for chips, crackers and veggies.

"At Sartori, we're always exploring new ways to push the boundaries of flavor and product innovation," said Sartori Cheese CEO Bert Sartori. "We're excited to introduce these two new Spread & Dip flavors in a way that does justice to the signature BellaVitano taste our customers know and love."

The new Spread & Dip varieties offer an experience unlike any customers have enjoyed before. Descriptions of each of the new Spread & Dip flavors are below:

Merlot BellaVitano: A rich, creamy cheese dip highlighted with the berry and plum notes of a robust red wine and our savory BellaVitano cheese.

Garlic & Herb BellaVitano: This herbaceous cheese dip is crafted with the spicy warmth of garlic, the brightness of lemon zest and the earthy taste of parsley combined with our savory BellaVitano cheese.

Sartori is proud to partner exclusively with Publix to introduce the spreads and dips, offering the retail chain's customers access to an award-winning brand's take on a product category growing rapidly in popularity. Both flavors are available in a Buy One, Get One Free deal from Oct. 12-18 at all Publix stores.

The full lineup of Sartori cheeses can be purchased by customers everywhere at https://shop.sartoricheese.com/ and at retailers nationwide.

About Sartori Cheese:

Sartori, a fourth-generation family-owned company, has proudly produced award-winning, artisan cheese for customers worldwide since 1939. Rooted in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sartori's emphasis on a high-quality and handcrafted approach to cheesemaking is a timeless family tradition. To learn more about Sartori's commitment to artisan cheesemaking, visit www.sartoricheese.com or connect with Sartori on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

