Saudi Arabia $2.4 Bn HVAC Market 2019-2024 - Key Players are Johnson Controls, Ingersoll-Rand, Danfoss, Mitsubishi Electric, LG Electronics , and GREE Electric Appliances

DUBLIN, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia HVAC Market by HVAC Type, by End-User, By region - Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabian HVAC market is predicted to generate a revenue of $2.4 billion by 2024, advancing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Rising investments in tourism-specific projects and commercial infrastructure and expansion in the hospitality sector are driving the growth of the market.

On the basis of ventilation type, the Saudi HVAC market is classified into humidifiers/dehumidifiers, air cleaners, air handling units, fan coil units, and ventilation fans. Out of these, in 2018, ventilation fans held the largest revenue share in the market due to their broad range of applications, such as general ventilation for air circulation and for collecting dust particles in manufacturing units to prevent wear and tear of the machinery.

Based on fan coil units (FCU), the Saudi Arabian HVAC market is bifurcated into two-pipe and four-pipe FCUs. Out of these, in 2018, the four-pipe FCU type contributed the higher revenue to the market. This is attributed to the rising number of skyscrapers and commercial offices, big hospitals, and airport development projects. However, two pipe FCUs are increasingly being installing in residential settings. In 2018, the Saudi Ministry of Housing ordered contracts for 19,000 housing units to be built in cities such as Al Khobar, Jeddah, and Riyadh. Hence, residential units' construction is anticipated to escalate the demand for two pipe FCUs in the 2019-2024 period.



On account of the growing hospital industry, Saudi Arabia is witnessing an increase in the HVAC system demand. Owing to its religious significance, Saudi Arabia has become one of the most prominent tourist destinations across the globe, which is reflected in the growth of its hospitality industry. In 2017, the number of rooms in the country rose by around 14.0% as compared to 2016. Further, in 2018, nearly 40,000 guestrooms were under construction as part of 89 projects. Looking at the surging demand for tourist accommodation, many international hotel chains are working to increase their presence in the country.



For instance, in 2018, Marriott International planned to start nearly 29 new hotels, consisting of around 6,000 guestrooms, in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030. Further, as of 2019, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is planning to build approximately 35 new hotels in the coming three to five years. Also, Radisson Hospitality AB publicized that it would, by 2020, open two new hotels in the country. HVAC systems provide comfort as they have the ability to maintain the room temperature as per the need of guests. Thus, the necessity of HVAC systems in modern hotels is resulting in the growth of the Saudi HVAC market.



Some of the key players existing in the market are Johnson Controls International plc, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Danfoss A/S, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., and Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By HVAC Type

4.1.1.1 Heating

4.1.1.1.1 Heat Pumps

4.1.1.1.1.1 Air source

4.1.1.1.1.2 Water source

4.1.1.1.1.3 Ground source

4.1.1.1.2 Furnaces

4.1.1.1.2.1 Gasoline

4.1.1.1.2.2 Propane

4.1.1.1.2.3 Electric

4.1.1.1.3 Boilers

4.1.1.1.3.1 Water-tube

4.1.1.1.3.2 Fire-tube

4.1.1.1.4 Unitary Heaters

4.1.1.2 Ventilation

4.1.1.2.1 Ventilation fans

4.1.1.2.1.1 Centrifugal fans

4.1.1.2.1.2 Axial fans

4.1.1.2.1.3 Domestic exhaust fans

4.1.1.2.1.4 Power roof fans

4.1.1.2.2 Air handling units

4.1.1.2.2.1 Terminal units

4.1.1.2.2.2 Makeup air units

4.1.1.2.2.3 Rooftop units

4.1.1.2.3 Fan coil units

4.1.1.2.3.1 Two-pipe

4.1.1.2.3.2 Four-pipe

4.1.1.2.4 Humidifiers/Dehumidifiers

4.1.1.2.5 Air cleaners

4.1.1.2.5.1 Type 1: HEPA + Carbon

4.1.1.2.5.2 Type 2: HEPA + Carbon + Ionizer

4.1.1.2.5.3 Type 3: HEPA + Carbon+ UV

4.1.1.2.5.4 Type 4: HEPA + Carbon + Ionizer+ UV

4.1.1.2.5.5 Type 5: Other Technologies

4.1.1.3 Cooling

4.1.1.3.1 Room ACs

4.1.1.3.1.1 Mini splits

4.1.1.3.1.2 Window Air Conditioner

4.1.1.3.2 Split units

4.1.1.3.3 Ducted split/packaged unit

4.1.1.3.3.1 Packaged unit with water cooled condenser

4.1.1.3.3.2 Packaged units with air cooled condenser

4.1.1.3.4 Variable refrigerant flow

4.1.1.3.4.1 Heat pump systems

4.1.1.3.4.2 Heat recovery systems

4.1.1.3.5 Chillers

4.1.1.3.5.1 Centrifugal

4.1.1.3.5.2 Screw

4.1.1.3.5.3 Scroll

4.1.1.3.5.4 Absorption

4.1.1.3.5.5 Reciprocating

4.1.2 By End-User

4.1.2.1 Commercial

4.1.2.1.1 Offices and buildings

4.1.2.1.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

4.1.2.1.3 Government

4.1.2.1.4 Healthcare

4.1.2.1.5 Hospitality

4.1.2.1.6 Transportation

4.1.2.1.7 Others

4.1.2.2 Industrial

4.1.2.2.1 Oil and Gas

4.1.2.2.2 Food and Beverage

4.1.2.2.3 Automotive

4.1.2.2.4 Energy and Utilities

4.1.2.2.5 Others

4.1.2.3 Residential

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Growing popularity of district cooling system

4.3.1.2 Increasing preference toward smart HVAC systems

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing infrastructure spending

4.3.2.2 Growing hospitality industry

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Phasing out of hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) refrigerant

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Growing popularity of ground source HVAC systems

4.3.4.2 Increasing adoption of renewable energy driven HVAC systems

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Intensity of Rivalry

4.4.5 Threat of Substitutes



Chapter 5. Saudi Arabia HVAC Market



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Danfoss A/S

Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Johnson Controls International plc

LG Electronics Inc.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hym5ln





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

