Saudi Arabia Air Conditioners Market, 2018-2018 & 2023 - Market is Projected to Surpass $ 1.77 Billion

Saudi Arabia air conditioners market is projected to surpass $ 1.77 billion by 2023

With increasing focus on economic diversification and rising number of residential and commercial buildings, demand for air conditioners is growing in the country. Moreover, booming hospitality & tourism sector, emergence of solar powered ACs and integration of smart technology are few of the other factors driving the air conditioners market in the country.

Additionally, extremely high temperature in Saudi Arabia and continuously rising demand for energy efficient devices is further likely to fuel growth in Saudi Arabia air conditioners market in the coming years.



Saudi Arabia air conditioners market is controlled by these major players

Trane Inc.

Johnson Control International Plc ( Al Salem York )

) Toshiba Carrier Corporation

Zamil Air Conditioners Holding Co. Ltd.

LG Shaker Co. Ltd.

Gree Electrical Appliances Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Fujitsu Arabia Ltd.

Daikin Air Conditioning Saudi Arabia LLC

Midea Middle East

Haier Saudi Arabia

Hitachi Saudi Arabia, Ltd.

Petra Engineering Industries Co.

Heating and Air Conditioning Enterprises (HACE)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Air Conditioners: An Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Air Conditioners Market Overview



6. Saudi Arabia Air Conditioners Market Outlook



7. Saudi Arabia Light Commercial Air Conditioners Market Outlook



8. Saudi Arabia Chillers Market Outlook



9. Saudi Arabia VRF Market Outlook



10. Saudi Arabia Ductable Splits Market Outlook



11. Saudi Arabia Other Air Conditioners Market Outlook



12. Supply Chain Analysis



13. Import & Export Analysis



14. Market Dynamics



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



17. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



18. Competitive Landscape



19. Strategic Recommendations



