Saudi Arabia Air Conditioners Market, 2018-2018 & 2023 - Market is Projected to Surpass $ 1.77 Billion

The "Saudi Arabia Air Conditioners Market By Product Type (Light Commercial Air Conditioners, Chillers, VRF, Ductable Splits and Others), By End Use Sector (Commercial, Industrial and Residential), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Saudi Arabia air conditioners market is projected to surpass $ 1.77 billion by 2023

With increasing focus on economic diversification and rising number of residential and commercial buildings, demand for air conditioners is growing in the country. Moreover, booming hospitality & tourism sector, emergence of solar powered ACs and integration of smart technology are few of the other factors driving the air conditioners market in the country.

 Additionally, extremely high temperature in Saudi Arabia and continuously rising demand for energy efficient devices is further likely to fuel growth in Saudi Arabia air conditioners market in the coming years.


Saudi Arabia air conditioners market is controlled by these major players



  • Trane Inc.
  • Johnson Control International Plc (Al Salem York)
  • Toshiba Carrier Corporation
  • Zamil Air Conditioners Holding Co. Ltd.
  • LG Shaker Co. Ltd.
  • Gree Electrical Appliances Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Fujitsu Arabia Ltd.
  • Daikin Air Conditioning Saudi Arabia LLC
  • Midea Middle East
  • Haier Saudi Arabia
  • Hitachi Saudi Arabia, Ltd.
  • Petra Engineering Industries Co.
  • Heating and Air Conditioning Enterprises (HACE)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Air Conditioners: An Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Air Conditioners Market Overview

6. Saudi Arabia Air Conditioners Market Outlook

7. Saudi Arabia Light Commercial Air Conditioners Market Outlook

8. Saudi Arabia Chillers Market Outlook

9. Saudi Arabia VRF Market Outlook

10. Saudi Arabia Ductable Splits Market Outlook

11. Saudi Arabia Other Air Conditioners Market Outlook

12. Supply Chain Analysis

13. Import & Export Analysis

14. Market Dynamics

15. Market Trends & Developments

16. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

17. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile

18. Competitive Landscape

19. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6gbx6h/saudi_arabia_air?w=5

