Saudi Arabia Air Duct Market Analysis Report 2022: Industry Demand Forecast to 2030 - Installation of Smart HVAC Systems Gaining Traction and Opportunities with Geothermal Heat Pumps

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Air Duct Market Analysis by Material, Shape, Application - Global Industry Demand forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, the size of the Saudi Arabian air duct market was $36.4 million, which will witness an 8.4% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, to hit $74.8 million in 2030.



The growing demand for comfort and effective airflow control is resulting in the increasing sale of such products in the country. The industry is projected to grow mainly because of the snowballing ventilation requirement throughout the country.



These products are used in several industries, including pharmaceutical, hospitality, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, semiconductor, and electronics.

Largest Share Is Captured by Galvanized Steel

The market is divided into aluminum, polymers, fiberglass, and galvanized steel, based on material. In this segment, a share of roughly 55% is held by galvanized steel. This can be credited to the toughness, longer life, cost-effective maintenance, and many other qualities of this material.

Hospitality Category Will Grow Rapidly

The hospitality division will likely advance at the highest rate, of about 10%, in the coming years. This is because of the strong efforts of the Government of Saudi Arabia to boost the value of the nation as a tourist destination.

Market in Western Saudi Arabia Will Grow Fastest

Western Saudi Arabia, in the terms of sales value, will grow at the highest rate, of more than 9%, in the coming years. The western coast is designated to be developed as a new vacation place in the nation because of its astonishing biodiversity. This will promote tourism and the construction of hospitals, thereby driving HVAC and associated component sales.

Rapid Adoption of Smart HVAC Systems

The surging acceptance of intelligent HVAC systems is driving the demand for air ducts in Saudi Arabia. The design advancements in these appliances' electrical & mechanical components and controls & operations have allowed for a reduction in their energy usage, without resetting the operating parameters, such as air humidity and temperature, and compromising on comfort.



Further, the country is focusing on catering to the growing housing demands with energy efficiency and better qualities, which is propelling green building construction. Such buildings, additionally, use recyclable and recycled materials for improved durability.



These benefits of green buildings are fascinating the government and several commercial and residential architects and attracting them to incorporate smart appliances and systems.



Therefore, in the recent past, there has been a rapid rise in the count of green industrial, commercial, and residential buildings in Saudi Arabia, which is contributing to the growing sale of advanced air ducts.

Market Dynamics

Trends

Installation of smart HVAC systems

Drivers

Increasing infrastructure development activities

Growing number of data centers

Expanding hospitality sector

Increasing adoption of green building technology

Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

Restraints

Intense competition from ductless HVAC systems in residential segment

Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

Opportunities

Rising application of geothermal heat pumps

Companies Covered

Zamil Air Conditioners

Trane Technologies plc

Al Salem Johnson Controls

Cold Oasis Group (COG)

Technical Duct Factory

Air Duct Factory

Saudi Akhwan Ducting Factory Co. Ltd.

NAVCO

Century Mechanical Systems Group (CMS)

Sharqawi Air Distribution System Factory

Safid Co. Ltd.

Arabian Thermal Aire Industries Co. Ltd.

Gulf Heavy Industries Co.

Empower Air Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Analysis Period

1.4 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.5 Market Size Breakdown by Segment

1.6 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs



Chapter 5. Saudi Arabia Air Duct Market Ecosystem



Chapter 6. Market Indicators

6.1 Growing Tourism in Saudi Arabia



Chapter 7. Definition of Market Segments

7.1 By Material

7.1.1 Galvanized Steel

7.1.2 Aluminum

7.1.3 Fiberglass

7.1.4 Polymer

7.2 By Shape

7.2.1 Round

7.2.2 Half Round

7.2.3 Triangular

7.2.4 Square/Rectangular

7.2.5 Others

7.3 By Application

7.3.1 Residential

7.3.2 Commercial Buildings and Offices

7.3.3 Transportation and Public Infrastructure

7.3.4 Retail

7.3.5 Hospitality

7.3.6 Healthcare

7.3.7 Industrial

7.3.8 Others



Chapter 8. Industry Outlook

8.1 Market Dynamics

8.1.1 Trends

8.1.2 Drivers

8.1.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

8.1.4 Restraints

8.1.5 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

8.1.6 Opportunities

8.2 Impact of COVID-19

8.3 Industry Lifecycle

8.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.5 List of Raw Material Suppliers

8.6 Cost Analysis of Air Ducts



Chapter 9. Saudi Arabia Air Duct Market

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Revenue, by Material (2017-2030)

9.3 Market Revenue, by Shape (2017-2030)

9.4 Market Revenue, by Application (2017-2030)

9.5 Market Revenue, by Region (2017-2030)



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

10.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1 Business Overview

11.2 Product and Service Offerings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvy5bl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets