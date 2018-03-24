Saudi Arabia and the United States Extend Collaboration at 2018 Innovation to Impact Forum

The highlight of the forum will be the inauguration by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of several collaborations between US and Saudi organizations, including a major new effort between KAUST, MIT and the new Saudi "destination of the future" NEOM. Together, the three institutions will undertake new joint projects in research, student exchange, and entrepreneurship to enable the US and Saudi entities to accomplish shared innovation goals. Dr. Klaus Kleinfeld commented, "Thanks to the unique capabilities of MIT and KAUST, this collaboration will advance technology in many of the fields relevant for NEOM."

The 2018 Innovation to Impact Forum builds on the success of last year's inaugural meeting, which took place at KAUST in Jeddah with key decision makers and experts in energy, agriculture, technology, healthcare and bioscience. This year, in a set of roundtables, attendees will explore solutions that align to Saudi Arabia's goals for its Vision 2030 and US goals to advance cutting edge scientific research. In this shared spirit of innovation, attendees will strive to identify and create meaningful opportunities for researchers, students, and entrepreneurs in both nations to advance sustainable energy and infrastructure technologies, improve health, advance education for women, and foster entrepreneurship. In addition to the roundtables, the gathering at MIT will feature an exhibit showcasing technologies, innovations and technical collaborations currently underway with Saudi and US entities.

"We are delighted to bring the event to Greater Boston this year – to one of the world's greatest innovation hubs – further strengthening the relationship between Saudi Arabia and the US," said Eng. Nadhmi Al-Nasr, Interim President of KAUST. "With our deep commitment to advancing the innovation landscape in the Kingdom, and expanding opportunities for Saudi students and entrepreneurs, this gathering and exchange of knowledge between experts will have a positive impact on our economy as well as the goals of our partners in the U.S."

"Thanks to Vision 2030, the Kingdom is moving towards a promising future. A key element of this strategy involves building collaborative relationships around the world, including with leading universities, hospitals and corporations in Greater Boston, and MIT is pleased to bring this impressive group together for this year's Innovation to Impact forum," said MIT President L. Rafael Reif. "Today, as we hear from our Saudi guests about their aspirations and their progress, and as we showcase the strength of our region's innovation ecosystem, we are delighted to commit to further opportunities for creative and mutually beneficial collaborations on important technology and societal issues."

This year's Innovation to Impact Forum coincides with the first official visit to the US by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who will tour a technology showcase exhibit and hold an open dialogue with Saudi students, scientists and inventors to discuss the technologies, solutions and innovations that are being advanced by Saudi talent in Cambridge, Boston and the surrounding metropolitan area.

For more information on the Innovation to Impact Forum, please visit the website: http://www.i2impactroundtable.com/.

About Vision 2030

A blueprint for Saudi Arabia's future, Vision 2030 aims to diversify the Kingdom's economy and transform it into one driven by knowledge and innovation through the development of education, scientific research, industry and entrepreneurship and the enhancement of investment and international partnerships.

About NEOM

NEOM is a new destination being created as a free economic zone in the northwest of Saudi Arabia including land in Egypt and Jordan along the Red Sea and Gulf of Aqaba. NEOM will be built with principles of livability and innovation at its core, making it the best place to live and work. NEOM spans over 26,500 km2 and is extremely well connected; with 70% of the world population reachable in less than 8 hours flight time and having access to transcontinental communication lines. NEOM will be backed by more than $500 billion over the coming years by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, as well as local and international investors. For additional information, visit www.discoverneom.com.

About KAUST:

Located on the shores of the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia, KAUST is a leading global research institution advancing science and technology through distinctive and collaborative research integrated with graduate education. KAUST conducts curiosity-driven and goal-oriented research to address world challenges related to food, water, energy and the environment.

