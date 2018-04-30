Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental Market, 2018-2022 - Shrinking Dependence of Rentals on Age of Equipment

Saudi Arabia construction equipment rental market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%, on account of anticipated growth in the country's construction industry and rising government spending through expansionary budget.

Moreover, the country's core economic sectors such as oil & gas and mining are expected to continue boosting Saudi Arabia construction equipment rental market during the forecast period.



Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental Market, 2012-2022, discusses the following aspects of construction equipment market in Saudi Arabia:

Construction Equipment Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Equipment Type (Diesel Generator, Crane, Wheel Loader, Excavator, Bulldozer, Motor Grader & Telescopic Handler)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Market Trends & Developments



Declining Rental Tariff

Rising Implementation of Fleet Management Tools

Customization in Construction Equipment Rental Agreements

Operator-Equipment Bundling

Shrinking Dependence of Rentals on Age of Equipment

Some of the major players operating in Saudi Arabia construction equipment rental market include



Zahid Tractor and Heavy Machinery Company

Bin Quraya Rental

General Contracting Company (GCC)

Industrial Supplies Development Co. Ltd. (ISDC Rental Company)

Abdulla Nass & Partners Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

& Partners Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Saad Al Qahtani Contracting (SAQCO)

Arabian Consolidated Trading Group - Crane & Heavy Equipment Rental

Altaaqa Alternative Solutions Co. Ltd.

Al Faris

Rezayat Sparrow Arabian Crane Hire Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental Market Outlook



6. Saudi Arabia Diesel Generator Rental Market Outlook



7. Saudi Arabia Crane Rental Market Outlook



8. Saudi Arabia Wheel Loader Rental Market Outlook



9. Saudi Arabia Excavator Rental Market Outlook



10. Saudi Arabia Bulldozer Rental Market Outlook



11. Saudi Arabia Motor Grader Rental Market Outlook



12. Saudi Arabia Telescopic Handler Rental Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics



14. Pricing and Price Point Analysis



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. Market Trends & Developments



17. SWOT Analysis



18. Supply Chain Analysis



19. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



20. Competitive Landscape



21. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g5p297/saudi_arabia?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-arabia-construction-equipment-rental-market-2018-2022---shrinking-dependence-of-rentals-on-age-of-equipment-300638891.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

