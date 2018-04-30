Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental Market, 2018-2022 - Shrinking Dependence of Rentals on Age of Equipment

DUBLIN, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental Market By Equipment Type (Diesel Generator, Crane, Wheel Loader, Excavator, Bulldozer, Motor Grader & Telescopic Handler), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia construction equipment rental market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%, on account of anticipated growth in the country's construction industry and rising government spending through expansionary budget.
Moreover, the country's core economic sectors such as oil & gas and mining are expected to continue boosting Saudi Arabia construction equipment rental market during the forecast period.
Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental Market, 2012-2022, discusses the following aspects of construction equipment market in Saudi Arabia:
- Construction Equipment Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Equipment Type (Diesel Generator, Crane, Wheel Loader, Excavator, Bulldozer, Motor Grader & Telescopic Handler)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Market Trends & Developments
- Declining Rental Tariff
- Rising Implementation of Fleet Management Tools
- Customization in Construction Equipment Rental Agreements
- Operator-Equipment Bundling
- Shrinking Dependence of Rentals on Age of Equipment
Some of the major players operating in Saudi Arabia construction equipment rental market include
- Zahid Tractor and Heavy Machinery Company
- Bin Quraya Rental
- General Contracting Company (GCC)
- Industrial Supplies Development Co. Ltd. (ISDC Rental Company)
- Abdulla Nass & Partners Co. Ltd. (ANPC)
- Saad Al Qahtani Contracting (SAQCO)
- Arabian Consolidated Trading Group - Crane & Heavy Equipment Rental
- Altaaqa Alternative Solutions Co. Ltd.
- Al Faris
- Rezayat Sparrow Arabian Crane Hire Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Rental Market Outlook
6. Saudi Arabia Diesel Generator Rental Market Outlook
7. Saudi Arabia Crane Rental Market Outlook
8. Saudi Arabia Wheel Loader Rental Market Outlook
9. Saudi Arabia Excavator Rental Market Outlook
10. Saudi Arabia Bulldozer Rental Market Outlook
11. Saudi Arabia Motor Grader Rental Market Outlook
12. Saudi Arabia Telescopic Handler Rental Market Outlook
13. Market Dynamics
14. Pricing and Price Point Analysis
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. Market Trends & Developments
17. SWOT Analysis
18. Supply Chain Analysis
19. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile
20. Competitive Landscape
21. Strategic Recommendations
