Saudi Arabia Electric Motor Market Report 2019: Historical Data 2015-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2025

Saudi Arabia electric motor market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-25.

The market slowed down in 2015 and 2016, due to the oil crisis in the Middle East. However, the market recovered post-2017 due to the recovery of oil prices. Changing government policies, the establishment of special economic zones and expansion of automotive manufacturing as well as growth in the petrochemical industry would further fuel the electric motors market in Saudi Arabia.



Development of public infrastructure a well as a change in government policies to support the establishment of new industries coupled with large-scale investment in the power and water utility sectors are the key drivers for the growth of electric motors market in Saudi Arabia.



Amongst all end users, the Petrochemical, Chemicals, and Fertilizers (PCF) segment held the highest revenue shares in 2018, whereas major growth is exhibited in the water and utility segment, which would contribute key revenues in future.



The report thoroughly covers the by types, voltage, applications, end users and regions.

Some of the key players in Saudi Arabia electric motors market include ABB, Siemens, WEG, Teco and Nidec.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Saudi Arabia Electric Motor Market Size and Saudi Arabia Electric Motor Market Forecast until 2025

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Electric Motor Market Revenues & Volume, by Types for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Electric Motor Market Revenues & Volume, by Types until 2025

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Electric Motor Market Revenues, by Voltage for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Electric Motor Market Revenues, by Voltage until 2025

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Electric Motor Market Revenues, by End User for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Electric Motor Market Revenues, by End User until 2025

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Electric Motor Market Revenues, by Applications for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Electric Motor Market Revenues, by Applications until 2025

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Electric Motor Market Revenues, by Regions for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Electric Motor Market Revenues, by Regions until 2025

Saudi Arabia Electric Motor Market Price Trends

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends and Developments

Market Share, By Players

Competitive Benchmarking

Import Statistics

Company Profiles

Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered



By Types:

AC Motors

DC Motors

By Voltage:

Low Voltage Electric Motors (

Medium Voltage Electric Motors (1 Kv-6.6 Kv)

High Voltage Electric Motors (Above 6.6 Kv)

By End Users:

Oil and Gas

Petrochemical, Chemicals, and Fertilizers

Water and Utilities (Includes power sector and water and wastewater management)

Metals & Mining

Cement

Others (includes Food and Beverages, Paper and Pulp, etc.)

By Applications:

Pumps

Compressors

Extruders

Fans

Conveyors

Other Applications

By Regions:

Eastern

Western

Central

Southern

Company Profiles



ABB Ltd.

Ashoor Electric Motors

ATB SCHORCH GmbH

CG Power Systems Belgium NV

Nidec Corporation

Siemens AG

TECO Middle East Electrical and Machinery Co. Ltd.

WEG Middle East FZE

