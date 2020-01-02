Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Types, By Feed Form, By Animal Type and Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Types (Nutritional, Technological, Zootechnical and Sensory), By Feed Form (Liquid and Dry), By Animal Type (Poultry, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Others) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia's feed additives market is projected to record growth due to rising incidences of livestock falling prey to diseases. Contracting imports of feed additives, increasing livestock population and construction of several livestock farms are forecast to be the key drivers for the growth of Saudi Arabia feed additives market over the coming years.



Saudi Arabia's feed additives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-25. The feed additives market in Saudi Arabia is heading towards an upward trend due to an increase in demand for quality meat products and growing consumer awareness. Furthermore, the expected increase in the number of feed mills over the coming years.



By animal type, the Saudi Arabia feed additives market is segmented into poultry, cattle, aquaculture and others. The poultry segment leads the feed additives market owing to the increasing temperature in Saudi Arabia, inducing severe heat stress in the broilers. Furthermore, for curing epidemic in poultry, owners are utilizing betaine in feed by replacing choline chloride and methionine as the methyl donor in poultry diets, which is saving the feed costs in the long run.



The report thoroughly covers the market by feed type, feed form and animal type. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market Size & Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market Forecast until 2025

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market Revenues, by Types, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Market Forecast of Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market Revenues, by Types, until 2025

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market Revenues, by Feed Form, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market Revenues, by Feed Form, until 2025

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market Revenues, by Animal Type, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market Revenues, by Animal Type, until 2025

Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market Outlook

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Saudi Arabia Feed Additives Market Share, by Companies

Key Strategic Recommendations

Al-Watania Poultry

Alltech, Inc.

Biomin Holding GmbH

Cargill, Inc.

Kemin Industries

