Saudi Arabia Managed Security Services Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023

The "Saudi Arabia Managed Security Services Market By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise & Hybrid), By Application (Managed IPS and IDS, Managed Firewall Security & Others), By End User Sector, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Managed Security Services (MSS) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 18% by 2023
Growth in the market is expected to be driven by countrywide digital transformation, rapidly increasing SMACT (Social, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud & IoT) technologies adoption and emerging BYOD & mobility trends, which are resulting in rising complexities pertaining to data security, network infrastructure, and security regulation & compliance.
Moreover, increasing demand to reduce CAPEX & OPEX coupled with alarming increase in the incidences of cybercrimes are some of the other factors that would aid the MSS market in Saudi Arabia over the coming years.
Saudi Arabia Managed Security Services Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of managed security services market in Saudi Arabia:
- Managed Security Services Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise & Hybrid), By Application (Managed IPS and IDS, Managed Firewall Security & Others), By End User Sector
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in Saudi Arabia Managed Security Services market are
- Injazat Data Systems LLC
- HP Services Saudi Arabia
- Saudi Telecom Company
- Etihad Etisalat Co
- Wipro Arabia Limited
- IBM Corporation
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
- Arabic Computer Systems Ltd
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Symantec Security Services Holding Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Managed Security Services Market Overview
6. Saudi Arabia Managed Security Services Market Landscape
7. Saudi Arabia Managed Security Services Market Outlook
8. Saudi Arabia Managed Security Services Market Attractiveness Index
9. Saudi Arabia Managed IDS and IPS Market Outlook
10. Saudi Arabia Managed Firewall Security Market Outlook
11. Saudi Arabia Managed SIEM Market Outlook
12. Saudi Arabia Managed Endpoint Security Market Outlook
13. Market Dynamics
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
18. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bcfxdh/saudi_arabia?w=5
