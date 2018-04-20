Saudi Arabia Managed Security Services Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023

Managed Security Services (MSS) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 18% by 2023

Growth in the market is expected to be driven by countrywide digital transformation, rapidly increasing SMACT (Social, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud & IoT) technologies adoption and emerging BYOD & mobility trends, which are resulting in rising complexities pertaining to data security, network infrastructure, and security regulation & compliance.

Moreover, increasing demand to reduce CAPEX & OPEX coupled with alarming increase in the incidences of cybercrimes are some of the other factors that would aid the MSS market in Saudi Arabia over the coming years.

Saudi Arabia Managed Security Services Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of managed security services market in Saudi Arabia:

Managed Security Services Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise & Hybrid), By Application (Managed IPS and IDS, Managed Firewall Security & Others), By End User Sector

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Some of the major players operating in Saudi Arabia Managed Security Services market are



Injazat Data Systems LLC

HP Services Saudi Arabia

Saudi Telecom Company

Etihad Etisalat Co

Wipro Arabia Limited

IBM Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

Arabic Computer Systems Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc.

Symantec Security Services Holding Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Managed Security Services Market Overview



6. Saudi Arabia Managed Security Services Market Landscape



7. Saudi Arabia Managed Security Services Market Outlook



8. Saudi Arabia Managed Security Services Market Attractiveness Index



9. Saudi Arabia Managed IDS and IPS Market Outlook



10. Saudi Arabia Managed Firewall Security Market Outlook



11. Saudi Arabia Managed SIEM Market Outlook



12. Saudi Arabia Managed Endpoint Security Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape



18. Strategic Recommendations



