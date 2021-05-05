Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Report 2021: Ongoing Pandemic COVID-19 Slowed Down the Growth of the Market During the Year 2020 - Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Pallets Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by Material Type,?by End-User, by Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia pallets market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-27.

The Saudi Arabia Pallets market grew at a moderate pace during the period 2017-2020 as a result of improvement in the Saudi economy supported by the growth in both, oil and non-oil sector. However, the ongoing pandemic COVID-19 slowed down the growth of the market during the year 2020 as a result of the decline in demand during the lockdown period across the country.

Despite the slowdown in the market during the lockdown period, the pallets market began to recover in the latter part of the year on the back of reopening of commercial activities and thus, rising industrial and commercial demand for pallets.

The market revenues are anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years, on account of strong growth in the construction, manufacturing, retail and industrial sectors in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, which would augment the demand for pallets, as the pallet helps to cut down the clutter while storing the intermediate goods or the finished products in a warehouse.

Moreover, the continued positive performance of the non-oil sector such as manufacturing and food & beverage industry, along with the continued government efforts to boost domestic production and rising food exports from the country, would further enhance the pallets market revenues in Saudi Arabia during the forecast period.

The pallets market revenues in Saudi Arabia would witness a boost over the coming years, owing to the government policies shifting in favour of economic diversification, open economy and encouraging private investment which would embark a positive influence on the industrial sector in the country which would augment pallet use.

Further, the government investment to increase international trade and the growing e-commerce sector would bolster the pallet market growth during the forecast period.

Based on material type, wood pallets accounted for the majority of the revenue share in 2020 and would continue to maintain their dominance during the forecast period on account of their superiority in terms of capacity to hold more weight. Furthermore, low cost, easy repair and reuse are some of the advantages of wood pallets, thus making them more preferable over the other form of pallets.

The Saudi Arabia pallets market report thoroughly covers the market by material type, end-user and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers, which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Methodology Adopted & Key Data Points

2.5. Assumptions

3. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Overview

3.1. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Revenues, 2017-2027F

3.2. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market-Industry Life Cycle

3.3. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market-Porter's Five Forces

3.4. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Ecosystem

4. Impact of Covid-19 on Saudi Arabia Pallets Market

5. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Dynamics

5.1. Impact Analysis

5.2. Market Drivers

5.3. Market Restraints

6. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Trends

7. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Overview, By Material Type

7.1. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Revenue Share, By Material Type, 2020 & 2027F

7.2. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Revenues, By Material Type, 2017-2027F

7.2.1. Saudi Arabia Wood Pallets Market Revenues, 2017-2027F

7.2.2. Saudi Arabia Plastic Pallets Market Revenues, 2017-2027F

7.2.3. Saudi Arabia Corrugated Pallets Market Revenues, 2017-2027F

7.2.4. Saudi Arabia Metal Pallets Market Revenues, 2017-2027F

8. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Overview, By End Users

8.1. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Revenue Share, By End Users, 2020 & 2027F

8.2. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Revenues, By End Users, 2017-2027F

8.2.1. Saudi Arabia Food & Beverage Pallets Market Revenues, 2017-2027F

8.2.2. Saudi Arabia Transportation & Warehousing Pallets Market Revenues, 2017-2027F

8.2.3. Saudi Arabia Retail Pallets Market Revenues, 2017-2027F

8.2.4. Saudi Arabia Pharmaceuticals & Chemical Pallets Market Revenues, 2017-2027F

8.2.5. Saudi Arabia Construction Pallets Market Revenues, 2017-2027F

8.2.6. Saudi Arabia Oil & Gas Pallets Market Revenues, 2017-2027F

8.2.7. Saudi Arabia Others Pallets Market Revenues, 2017-2027F

9. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Overview, By Region

9.1. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Revenue Share, By Region, 2020 & 2027F

9.2. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Revenues, By Region, 2017-2027F

9.2.1. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Revenues, By Central Region, 2017-2027F

9.2.2. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Revenues, By Eastern Region, 2017-2027F

9.2.3. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Revenues, By Western Region, 2017-2027F

9.2.4. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Revenues, By Southern Region, 2017-2027F

10. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Key Performance Indicators

11. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Opportunity Assessment, By Material Type, 2027F

11.2. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Opportunity Assessment, By End Users, 2027F

11.3. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Opportunity Assessment, By Region, 2027F

12. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Competitive Landscape

12.1. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2020

12.2. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Competitive Benchmarking

12.2.1. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Material Type

12.2.2. Saudi Arabia Pallets Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

13. Company Profiles

13.1. Paxxal Incorporation

13.2. Commonwealth Handling Equipment Pool (CHEP)

13.3. Al-rashed Wood Products Factory

13.4. Bawan Wood Industries Co.

13.5. RePall

13.6. Dhana Alola Pallet Factory

13.7. PalletBiz

13.8. Al Moajil Holding

13.9. KraftPal Technologies

14. Key Strategic Recommendations

