Saudi Arabia Tire Market, 2012-2022 - Market to Cross $ 5 Billion

The "Saudi Arabia Tire Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, MHCV, OTR, and Two-wheeler), By Radial Vs Bias, By Online vs Offline Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The tire market is to cross $ 5 billion by 2022 in Saudi Arabia, on account of expanding vehicle fleet, rising purchasing power and growing construction industry in the country.
Moreover, short replacement period of tires due to extreme weather conditions in Saudi Arabia is expected to further push demand for tires during the forecast period.
Saudi Arabia Tire Market 2012-2022, discusses the following aspects of tire market in Saudi Arabia:
- Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, MHCV, OTR, and Two-wheeler), By Radial Vs Bias, By Online vs Offline Sales Channel
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in Saudi Arabia tire market include
- Bridgestone Middle East & Africa FZE
- Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin
- Goodyear Middle East FZE
- Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
- Pirelli & C. SpA
- Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
- Nexen Tire
- Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.
- Continental AG
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factor Influencing Purchase Decision
4.2. Brand Recall
4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level
5. Saudi Arabia Tire Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, MHCV, OTR, Two-wheeler)
5.2.2. By Company (Chinese, Bridgestone, Hankook, Michelin & Others)
5.2.3. By Region
5.2.4. By Radial Vs Bias
5.2.5. By Online Vs Offline Sales Channel
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
5.3.1. By Vehicle Type
5.3.2. By Company
5.3.3. By Region
5.3.4. By Radial Vs Bias
5.3.5. By Online Vs Offline Sales Channel
6. Saudi Arabia Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Sedans, SUVs, Small Cars)
6.3. Prominent Tire Sizes
7. Saudi Arabia Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Light Trucks, Light Bus, Pick-up Trucks & Vans)
7.3. Prominent Tire sizes
8. Saudi Arabia Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Trucks, Buses)
8.3. Prominent Tire Sizes
9. Saudi Arabia OTR Tire Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Industrial & Mining Equipment, Construction Equipment & Others)
9.3. Prominent Tire Sizes
10. Saudi Arabia Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds)
10.3. Prominent Tire Sizes
11. Import-Export Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Policy Regulatory & Landscape
15. SWOT Analysis
16. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
18. Strategic Recommendations
