Saudi Arabia Tire Market, 2012-2022 - Market to Cross $ 5 Billion

The tire market is to cross $ 5 billion by 2022 in Saudi Arabia, on account of expanding vehicle fleet, rising purchasing power and growing construction industry in the country.

Moreover, short replacement period of tires due to extreme weather conditions in Saudi Arabia is expected to further push demand for tires during the forecast period.



Saudi Arabia Tire Market 2012-2022, discusses the following aspects of tire market in Saudi Arabia:

Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, MHCV, OTR, and Two-wheeler), By Radial Vs Bias, By Online vs Offline Sales Channel

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in Saudi Arabia tire market include



Bridgestone Middle East & Africa FZE

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin

Goodyear Middle East FZE

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Pirelli & C. SpA

Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Nexen Tire

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factor Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Brand Recall

4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level



5. Saudi Arabia Tire Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, MHCV, OTR, Two-wheeler)

5.2.2. By Company (Chinese, Bridgestone, Hankook, Michelin & Others)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Radial Vs Bias

5.2.5. By Online Vs Offline Sales Channel

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Vehicle Type

5.3.2. By Company

5.3.3. By Region

5.3.4. By Radial Vs Bias

5.3.5. By Online Vs Offline Sales Channel



6. Saudi Arabia Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Sedans, SUVs, Small Cars)

6.3. Prominent Tire Sizes



7. Saudi Arabia Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Light Trucks, Light Bus, Pick-up Trucks & Vans)

7.3. Prominent Tire sizes



8. Saudi Arabia Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Trucks, Buses)

8.3. Prominent Tire Sizes



9. Saudi Arabia OTR Tire Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Industrial & Mining Equipment, Construction Equipment & Others)

9.3. Prominent Tire Sizes



10. Saudi Arabia Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds)

10.3. Prominent Tire Sizes



11. Import-Export Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy Regulatory & Landscape



15. SWOT Analysis



16. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape



18. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rv2pbw/saudi_arabia_tire?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-arabia-tire-market-2012-2022---market-to-cross--5-billion-300623321.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

