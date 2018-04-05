Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Report 2018 - Market Revenue Shares & Volumes 2014-2024

Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market revenues are predicted to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2018-24.

According to this research, the This growth would be aided by the government's efforts to strengthen the country's non-oil sectors. Under the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, the construction of new hotels, education institutes, retail outlets, industrial spaces and power plant projects are under anticipated in the coming years. As a result, the development of the commercial and industrial sectors in Saudi Arabia are expected to drive the growth of the UPS in the country during the forecast period.

Amongst all applications, the commercial sector captured the highest market revenue share in the overall UPS systems market in 2017. In the commercial sector, data centers, BFSI and hospitality segments were the major revenue shareholders and are expected to maintain their dominance in the coming years on account of government emphasis in developing the country's social infrastructure.

The report comprehensively covers the Saudi Arabia UPS systems market by KVA ratings, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to the device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview

3.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

3.2 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenue Share, By Region (2017)



4. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview

4.1 Saudi Arabia Country Overview

4.2 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

4.3 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)

4.4 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenue Share, By KVA Rating (2017 & 2024F)

4.5 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume Share, By KVA Rating (2017 & 2024F)

4.6 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2017 & 2024F)

4.7 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume Share, By Applications (2017 & 2024F)

4.8 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)

4.9 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Industry Life Cycle (2017)

4.10 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Porter's Five Forces (2017)



5. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Dynamics

5.1 Impact Analysis

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints



6. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Trends

6.1 Green UPS Systems

6.1 Modular UPS Systems



7. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By KVA Rating

7.1. Saudi Arabia Below 1.1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)

7.2 Saudi Arabia Below 1.1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume (2014 - 2024F)

7.3. Saudi Arabia 1.1 - 5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)

7.4 Saudi Arabia 1.1 - 5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume (2014 - 2024F)

7.5. Saudi Arabia 5.1 - 20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)

7.6 Saudi Arabia 5.1 - 20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume (2014 - 2024F)

7.7. Saudi Arabia 20.1 - 50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)

7.8 Saudi Arabia 20.1 - 50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume (2014 - 2024F)

7.9. Saudi Arabia 50.1 - 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)

7.10 Saudi Arabia 50.1 - 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume (2014 - 2024F)

7.11. Saudi Arabia Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)

7.12 Saudi Arabia Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume (2014 - 2024F)

7.13 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Price Trend (2014 - 2024F)



8. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By Applications

8.1 Saudi Arabia Commercial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)

8.1.1 Saudi Arabia Commercial Sub-Segments Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)

8.2 Saudi Arabia Commercial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume (2014 - 2024F)

8.2.1 Saudi Arabia Commercial Sector Overview

8.3 Saudi Arabia Industrial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)

8.4 Saudi Arabia Industrial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume (2014 - 2024F)

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia Industrial Sector Overview

8.5 Saudi Arabia Residential Application Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)

8.6 Saudi Arabia Residential Application Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume (2014 - 2024F)

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia Residential Sector Overview



9. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By Regions

9.1 Saudi Arabia Central Region Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Eastern Region Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)

9.3 Saudi Arabia Southern Region Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)

9.4 Saudi Arabia Western Region Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 - 2024F)

9.5 Saudi Arabia Power Sector Overview, By Regions



10. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Key Performance Indicators

10.1 Saudi Arabia Power Sector Outlook

10.2 Saudi Arabia Government Spending Outlook

10.3 Saudi Arabia Construction Market Outlook

10.4 Major Infrastructure Projects in Saudi Arabia



11. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By KVA Rating

11.2 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Application



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

12.2 Competitive Benchmarking, By KVA Rating



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Schneider Electric SE

13.2 Vertiv Co.

13.3 ABB Ltd.

13.4 Eaton Corporation Plc

13.5 Socomec Middle East

13.6 Arabian Power Electronics Company

13.7 Tripp Lite

13.8 Legrand SNC FZE

13.9 Riello UPS Middle East Fz-llc

13.10 General Electric Company



14. Key Strategic Recommendations



15. Disclaimer

