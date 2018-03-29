Saudi Aramco Selects Jacobs for Zuluf Field Development Program

Jacobs' scope of work includes the onshore central processing facilities which will contain a new gas/oil separation plant (GOSP), gas compression facilities, a new water injection plant and pipelines. The stabilized crude oil from the GOSP will be transported to the Ju'aymah terminal via new downstream pipelines. The separated gas and condensate streams will be transported to the proposed Tanajib Gas Plant via new pipelines.

"This landmark contract reaffirms our strong relationship with Saudi Aramco and our long-standing position in the Middle East," said Jacobs Petroleum and Chemicals President Vinayak Pai. "The Zuluf Field is one of the most significant developments of its kind, and through this project, we will support Saudi Vision 2030 by helping expand gas production and enhancing energy sustainability."

Work on the Zuluf Field Development program commenced in January 2018, with services executed in Calgary, Canada and Al-Khobar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The program demonstrates Jacobs' continued commitment to support the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) program by maximizing locally manufactured oil and gas materials and services in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, an on-the-job training program will be instilled facilitating skill and knowledge transfer in all execution offices.

