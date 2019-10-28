Save A Lot to Offer Customers Amazon Services in Store

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to bring more convenience and choice to its customers, Save A Lot, a U.S. discount grocery store delivering high quality foods at great value, announced today the rollout of new services that will enable shoppers to pay for and pick up Amazon.com packages in stores, beginning in its home market of St. Louis and quickly expanding across its nationwide network of stores. Through Amazon PayCode, shoppers who prefer to pay in cash for their Amazon purchases can now do so at a number of St. Louis Save A Lot locations. Save A Lot will also offer Amazon Hub Lockers, a secure and convenient delivery option to pick up or return Amazon.com packages at no additional cost. Save A Lot will continue to expand these services with a target of over four hundred stores by the end of 2020.

The rollout of Amazon services is part of Save A Lot's ongoing work to modernize the shopping experience in the store. Since 2016, the company has been taking significant efforts to transform its business model, including the modernization of its entire fleet in St. Louis as well as looking at new options for customer-facing digital technologies.

"We are focused on improving our customers' lives through innovation," said Ian Bone, Senior Director of Corporate Development at Save A Lot. "Our work with Amazon is only the first example of how Save A Lot is delivering unmatched value to our local communities with leading-edge technologies and strategic partnerships."

Amazon PayCode enables customers to shop millions of products on Amazon and pay for their orders in person, in cash, with no additional fees. At checkout, customers simply select the "Amazon PayCode" payment option to receive an Amazon PayCode (QR code and a number) which is referenced when paying in cash.

Shipping to an Amazon Hub Locker at Save A Lot is easy, secure and available at no additional cost. During checkout, customers will select a Locker at the nearest Save A Lot as their shipping address. Once their package is ready for pickup, customers will receive an e-mail along with a barcode that they'll use to pick up their package during store hours.

"This rollout demonstrates our intent to be the most convenient neighborhood grocery option for our customers," said Reid Tuenge, SVP, Retail Operations at Save A Lot. "By offering services like Amazon PayCode, we're helping to expand our customers' digital access—all in one convenient location. Not only can they pay for Amazon purchases either as a standalone transaction or as part of their regular grocery shop, but they can also pick up their packages securely in store."

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S. with nearly 1,200 corporate and licensed stores in 33 states and 14 wholesale distribution centers. Save A Lot is held by private equity firm Onex Corporation and remains true to its mission of offering a quality selection of low-priced products its shoppers need every day. Customers enjoy saving up to 40 percent compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. As the neighborhood grocery store, Save A Lot is committed to making lives better. Every way. Every day. For more information, visit SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot) and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores).

