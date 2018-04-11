Say bye to fixed lined and routers, the world revolves arounds smartphones

NEW YORK, April 11, 2018  /PRNewswire/ -- With the ubiquitous smartphone becoming ever more prevalent in people's lives, is humanity on the verge of doing away with the "groundline" or fixed telephone line altogether, at least as far as private households go? 

ReportLinker has compiled globe-spanning data to look into the matter:

In Australia:

  • The number of people who own a smartphone but no fixed telephone line has been increasing steadily and is forecasted to rise to 8.5 million by 2021
  • By that time, the number of smartphone owners is anticipated to be over 20 million, up from over 15 million in 2017 and the volume of mobile data used is forecasted to double by 2021.
  • The number of mobile messages sent per year has been constantly rising but the average monthly revenue per mobile connection has been going down and is forecasted to keep doing so as mobile service providers lower their rates to remain competitive

Similar patterns are seen in China: 


In the UK, the Brits chose chat apps over texts:

In France, people use their smartphones more than ever but enjoy a lighter bill every year

We notice similar patterns all around the globe: fixed line usage is steadily disappearing while smartphone usage and mobile data consumption increases each year.Service providers are forced to cut their prices to keep up with the competition, but where is the limit?

To see the full report with more details by country, including Germany and the U.S
To find more data on Telecoms 

