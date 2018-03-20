SBA Administrator Announces National Small Business Week Awardees

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Administrator Linda McMahon, the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, today announced the 2018 National Small Business Week awardees for 14 different categories ranging from research and development, exporting, outreach, contracting, lending, disaster recovery to manufacturing.
Last week McMahon announced the 52 Small Business Person of the Year state and territorial winners. These recipients are now competing for the 2018 National Small Business Person of the Year.
All awardees have been invited to Washington, D.C. to participate in events and ceremonies on April 29-30.
"My goal is to help more of our nation's small business owners be aware of the resources available to them through the SBA. We want more entrepreneurs to think of the SBA as the go-to resource for access to capital, valuable resources, business know-how, and the right expertise for each stage of their business lifecycle. That's how we can continue to help power the engine of our economy," McMahon said.
"It is my pleasure and honor to present these awards during National Small Business Week to these organizations who demonstrate what is possible."
Awards announced today:
- Exporter of the Year
- Jody C. Raskind Microlender of the Year
- Small Business Investment Company of the Year
- SCORE Chapter of the Year
- Awards to SBA Resource Partners:
- Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Excellence and Innovation Award
- Women's Business Center of Excellence Award
- Veterans Business Outreach Center Excellence in Service Award
- Phoenix Awards for Disaster Recovery:
- Outstanding Small Business Disaster Recovery
- Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Public Official
- Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Volunteer
- Federal Procurement Awards:
- Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year
- Small Business Subcontractor of the Year
- Dwight D. Eisenhower Awards for Excellence (for large prime contractors who use small businesses as suppliers and contractors in Services, R&D and Manufacturing)
- 8(a) Graduate of the Year
Each year since 1963, the president has issued a proclamation calling for the celebration of National Small Business Week. National Small Business Week is set as the first week in May, and this year the dates are April 30 – May 5 with national events planned in Washington, D.C., Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina.
2018 National Winners
Exporter of the Year
SeaDek
Rockledge, Fla
Serenity Gardner, COO
Jason Gardner, Vice President of Marketing
Jody C. Raskind Microlender of the Year
CDC Small Business Finance
San Diego, Calif.
Kurt Chilcott, President & CEO
Small Business Investment Company
Avante Mezzanine Partners
Los Angeles, Calif.
Jeri J. Harman
Managing Partner and CEO
SCORE
SCORE Lancaster-Lebanon Chapter
Lancaster, Pa.
Robert Bewley, President
Small Business Development Center – Excellence and Innovation Award
Boulder SBDC
Boulder, Colo.
Sharon King, Director
Women's Business Center
Chatham's Women's Business Center
Chatham University Eastside
Pittsburgh, Pa.
Anne Marie Flynn Schlicht, Director
Veterans Business Outreach Center
Veterans Business Outreach Center at Community Business Partnership
Springfield, Va.
Charles McCaffrey, Executive Director
Phoenix Award for Outstanding Small Business Disaster Recovery
Three Brothers Bakery, Inc.
Houston, Texas
Janice Goldsmith Jucker, President
Robert Brian Jucker, Vice-President
Phoenix Award for Outstanding Small Business Disaster Recovery
Forest Lake Drapery and Upholstery Fabric Center, Inc.
Columbia, S.C.
Michael H. Marsha, Owner/President
Ginger Marsha, Head Designer, Buyer & Sales Manager
Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery by a Public Official
City of Port Aransas
Port Aransas, Texas
Charles Bujan, Mayor
Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery by a Volunteer
Albany Chain Gang (Facebook)
Albany, Ga.
Tom Gieryic
National Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year
Weil Construction, Inc.
Albuquerque, N.M .
Christopher Carl Weil, President
National Small Business Subcontractor of the Year
Evans Capacitor Company
East Providence, R.I.
Charles Evans Dewey, CEO
Dwight D. Eisenhower Award – Construction Category
Hensel Phelps Construction Co.
Greeley, Colo.
Brad Lewis, CCA
8(a) Graduate of the Year
SBG Technology Solutions, Inc.
Alexandria, Va.
Carlos Del Toro, President and CEO
For more information about National Small Business Week visit: www.sba.gov/nsbw
About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. We empower entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start and grow their businesses. The SBA is the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses that is backed by the strength of the federal government.
The SBA delivers its services to people through an extensive network of field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more about SBA, visit www.sba.gov.
Release Number: 18-18
Contact: Terrence.sutherland@sba.gov
Internet Address: http://www.sba.gov/news
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Blogs & Instagram
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sba-administrator-announces-national-small-business-week-awardees-300616865.html
SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration
Share this article