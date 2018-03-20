SBA Administrator Announces National Small Business Week Awardees

All awardees have been invited to Washington, D.C. to participate in events and ceremonies on April 29-30.

"My goal is to help more of our nation's small business owners be aware of the resources available to them through the SBA. We want more entrepreneurs to think of the SBA as the go-to resource for access to capital, valuable resources, business know-how, and the right expertise for each stage of their business lifecycle. That's how we can continue to help power the engine of our economy," McMahon said.

"It is my pleasure and honor to present these awards during National Small Business Week to these organizations who demonstrate what is possible."

Awards announced today:

Exporter of the Year

Jody C. Raskind Microlender of the Year

Small Business Investment Company of the Year

SCORE Chapter of the Year





Awards to SBA Resource Partners:

Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Excellence and Innovation Award



Women's Business Center of Excellence Award



Veterans Business Outreach Center Excellence in Service Award





Phoenix Awards for Disaster Recovery:

Outstanding Small Business Disaster Recovery



Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Public Official



Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Volunteer





Federal Procurement Awards:

Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year



Small Business Subcontractor of the Year



Dwight D. Eisenhower Awards for Excellence (for large prime contractors who use small businesses as suppliers and contractors in Services, R&D and Manufacturing)



8(a) Graduate of the Year

Each year since 1963, the president has issued a proclamation calling for the celebration of National Small Business Week. National Small Business Week is set as the first week in May, and this year the dates are April 30 – May 5 with national events planned in Washington, D.C., Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina.

2018 National Winners

Exporter of the Year

SeaDek

Rockledge, Fla

Serenity Gardner, COO

Jason Gardner, Vice President of Marketing

Jody C. Raskind Microlender of the Year

CDC Small Business Finance

San Diego, Calif.

Kurt Chilcott, President & CEO

Small Business Investment Company

Avante Mezzanine Partners

Los Angeles, Calif.

Jeri J. Harman

Managing Partner and CEO

SCORE

SCORE Lancaster-Lebanon Chapter

Lancaster, Pa.

Robert Bewley, President

Small Business Development Center – Excellence and Innovation Award

Boulder SBDC

Boulder, Colo.

Sharon King, Director

Women's Business Center

Chatham's Women's Business Center

Chatham University Eastside

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Anne Marie Flynn Schlicht, Director

Veterans Business Outreach Center

Veterans Business Outreach Center at Community Business Partnership

Springfield, Va.

Charles McCaffrey, Executive Director

Phoenix Award for Outstanding Small Business Disaster Recovery

Three Brothers Bakery, Inc.

Houston, Texas

Janice Goldsmith Jucker, President

Robert Brian Jucker, Vice-President

Phoenix Award for Outstanding Small Business Disaster Recovery

Forest Lake Drapery and Upholstery Fabric Center, Inc.

Columbia, S.C.

Michael H. Marsha, Owner/President

Ginger Marsha, Head Designer, Buyer & Sales Manager

Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery by a Public Official

City of Port Aransas

Port Aransas, Texas

Charles Bujan, Mayor

Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery by a Volunteer

Albany Chain Gang (Facebook)

Albany, Ga.

Tom Gieryic

National Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year

Weil Construction, Inc.

Albuquerque, N.M .

Christopher Carl Weil, President

National Small Business Subcontractor of the Year

Evans Capacitor Company

East Providence, R.I.

Charles Evans Dewey, CEO

Dwight D. Eisenhower Award – Construction Category

Hensel Phelps Construction Co.

Greeley, Colo.

Brad Lewis, CCA

8(a) Graduate of the Year

SBG Technology Solutions, Inc.

Alexandria, Va.

Carlos Del Toro, President and CEO

For more information about National Small Business Week visit: www.sba.gov/nsbw

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. We empower entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start and grow their businesses. The SBA is the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses that is backed by the strength of the federal government.

The SBA delivers its services to people through an extensive network of field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more about SBA, visit www.sba.gov.

Release Number: 18-18

Contact: Terrence.sutherland@sba.gov

Internet Address: http://www.sba.gov/news

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Blogs & Instagram



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sba-administrator-announces-national-small-business-week-awardees-300616865.html

SOURCE U.S. Small Business Administration

Related Links

http://www.sba.gov

