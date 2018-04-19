Scala Announces the Release of Scala Enterprise 11.05

Updates to Scala Content Manager focus on improved usability with increased performance and security:

An alternative list method has replaced the Hibernate Search indexing standard

A new License Management section allows users to upgrade or downgrade their feature set; filter by license type, status or player type; or delete and release players for easier accessibility

Content Manager HTTPS connectors can now use OpenSSL certificates, providing higher performance SSL encryption and decryption using Apache Portable Runtime

Scala Designer updates include enhancements that give greater creative control to the user:

Page Elements now includes seven new commands in the right-click Context Menu for easier control during message creation. Click-and-drag functionality lets users change the position and size of table elements as well as create TextBox elements for ease of use

General improvements and bug fixes have also been included

Scala Player has been updated to include a new maintenance job for remote installation of Microsoft updates.

"We're continually hearing feedback and gathering insights from our partners and end users and learning from the market space to enhance our core platform which has given Scala so much success in digital signage for the last 30 years," said Joe Sullivan, Scala COO. "Our dedicated Enterprise development team will be rolling out significant enhancements across the platform in the next 12 months, further strengthening the marketing technology offerings across the STRATACACHE family."

Scala Enterprise 11.05 is available at scala.com/updates for customers under current Scala Maintenance.

About Scala

Scala solutions deliver engaging retail experiences by connecting networks of digital signs, kiosks, mobile devices, websites and Internet-connected devices. Scala, a STRATACACHE company, provides the platform for marketers, retailers and innovators to easily create and centrally manage deployment of shopping experiences while retaining the flexibility to rapidly adapt to local business conditions and preferences of customers in the store. Headquartered near Philadelphia, PA, with 30 years of experience entertaining and educating audiences, Scala is well-known for its innovation and leveraging best-of-breed technologies, such as mobile and predictive analytics, to create award-winning solutions that are easy-to-use, yet infinitely customizable. Visit www.scala.com.

