Scality Recognized on CRN's Software-Defined Data Center 50 List

The list recognizes companies that are teaming with solution providers to provide dramatic advances in data center compute, storage and network automation and intelligence. The 2018 Software-Defined Data Center 50 is based on ongoing feedback throughout the year from solution providers on the strength of the vendors' technology portfolio, channel influence, effectiveness and visibility, along with business and sales impact on the channel.

Scality builds the most powerful storage tools to protect, search and manage data at any scale, on any cloud, at any time. We give customers the freedom and control necessary to be competitive in a data-driven economy. Recognized as a leader in distributed file and object storage by Gartner and IDC, we help people to be ready for the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.

Since our founding in 2009, Scality has made significant advances in technology, including a number of important firsts: we were first to offer an S3 interface in 2010; first with native scale-out file system interfaces in 2013; first to adopt Docker in 2015; and first to introduce multi-cloud data control with Zenko in 2017.

"CRN's 2018 Software-Defined Data Center 50 are being singled out for innovative software that is automating and simplifying compute, storage and networking," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "These software-defined data center leaders are working hand in hand with partners to deliver intelligent applications and automate once-labor-intensive infrastructure management. We congratulate them for their innovative products and for their commitment to delivering more intelligent and dynamic infrastructure for customers transforming their businesses. These vendors are making the promise of the autonomous data center a reality."

"We are honored to be recognized once again by CRN as one of the leading providers of software-defined storage to the channel," said Michelle Rockler, VP, Strategic Alliances at Scality. "Scality's inclusion on CRN's Software-Defined Data Center 50 list highlights our focus on building strong channel relationships that help our customers derive value from their data with best-in-class distributed file, object and cloud storage solutions."

The Software-Defined Data Center 50 list is featured online at www.CRN.com/sddc50.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

About Scality

Scality builds the most powerful storage tools to make data easy to protect, search and manage anytime, on any cloud. We give customers the freedom and control necessary to be competitive in a data driven economy. Recognized as a leader in distributed file and object storage by Gartner and IDC, we help you to be ready for the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.

Let us show you how. Follow us on Twitter @scality and @zenko. Visit us at www.scality.com.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Press Contacts

Jacqueline Velasco

Lumina Communications for Scality

(408) 680-0564

scality@luminapr.com

Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

(508) 416-1195

mturpin@thechannelco.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scality-recognized-on-crns-software-defined-data-center-50-list-300631115.html

SOURCE Scality

Related Links

http://www.scality.com

