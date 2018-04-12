SCANA Corporation, headquartered in Cayce, SC, is an energy-based holding company principally engaged, through subsidiaries, in electric and natural gas utility operations and other energy-related businesses. Information about SCANA and its businesses is available on the company's website at www.scana.com.

Analyst Contact:

Bryant Potter

(803) 217-6916

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scana-corporation-to-announce-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-april-26-2018-300629033.html

SOURCE SCANA Corporation

