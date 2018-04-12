CAYCE, S.C., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) will release its first quarter 2018 earnings on Thursday, April 26, 2018, before the market opens. Due to the pending combination with Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D), SCANA will not be hosting a conference call.
PROFILE
SCANA Corporation, headquartered in Cayce, SC, is an energy-based holding company principally engaged, through subsidiaries, in electric and natural gas utility operations and other energy-related businesses. Information about SCANA and its businesses is available on the company's website at www.scana.com.
Analyst Contact:
Bryant Potter
(803) 217-6916
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scana-corporation-to-announce-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-april-26-2018-300629033.html
SOURCE SCANA Corporation
Share this article