SCANA Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018

News provided by

SCANA Corporation

10:52 ET

CAYCE, S.C., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) will release its first quarter 2018 earnings on Thursday, April 26, 2018, before the market opens.  Due to the pending combination with Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D), SCANA will not be hosting a conference call.

PROFILE

SCANA Corporation, headquartered in Cayce, SC, is an energy-based holding company principally engaged, through subsidiaries, in electric and natural gas utility operations and other energy-related businesses. Information about SCANA and its businesses is available on the company's website at www.scana.com.

Analyst Contact:
Bryant Potter             
(803) 217-6916

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scana-corporation-to-announce-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-april-26-2018-300629033.html

SOURCE SCANA Corporation

Related Links

http://www.scana.com

Also from this source

Feb 22, 2018, 07:30 ET SCANA Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year...

Jan 23, 2018, 16:32 ET SCANA Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

SCANA Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018

News provided by

SCANA Corporation

10:52 ET