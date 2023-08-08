SCENTAIR® RELEASES NEW LIMITED EDITION SUMMER SUNSET COLLECTION FOR CONSUMERS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScentAir has released a limited edition Summer Sunset Collection on its eCommerce storefront, adding to their lineup of best-selling professional quality fragrances. The collection, the second limited edition release by ScentAir, features six exciting new fragrances inspired by the breezy coziness of the end of summer.

Each fragrance in the collection brings a different late-summer experience to life right in your home or business. Fragrances include: Juniper & Cedarwood, Dark Pomegranate & Currant, Soft Cashmere & Jasmine, Violet Sugarcane, Forever Flannel, and White Cotton & Moonstone. From fresh and bright to warm and red, each fragrance in the collection celebrates the best of summer's end.

"The end of summer is a time of transition; the right fragrance can enhance the moment and make you feel like you're getting the most from the final days of the season," said ScentAir's Director of Global Marketing, Evin Ellis. "After the success of our first limited edition collection, we wanted to follow up with another strong collection. The Summer Sunset Collection is a chance to show customers that we understand how fragrance punctuates a season and that there are more limited edition collections coming their way."

To experience the limited edition Summer Sunset Collection in your space, visit ScentAir.com.

About ScentAir: ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company's 525+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir.com.

