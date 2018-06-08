Schizophrenia Frontier Pharma Report 2018: A Complex and Poorly Understood Disorder with Numerous Unmet Needs

Schizophrenia is a severe chronic mental disorder affecting a person's mental, emotional and physical wellbeing. Patients appear out of touch with reality, preventing them from functioning at school, at work, in relationships and in society. Schizophrenia affects approximately 1% of the global population and is associated with a sizeable economic burden, estimated at between 0.02% and 1.65% of the global gross domestic product.

In the 1960s, the antipsychotic drug Chlorpromazine entered the market for the treatment of schizophrenia, spurring the development of first-generation or typical' antipsychotics. Despite being effective, the exact mechanisms of action of antipsychotics are largely unknown. Both Chlorpomazine and Clozapine are dopamine-2 (D2) receptor antagonists, which are effective in treating the positive symptoms of schizophrenia, including psychosis, but also come with a plethora of side effects such as abnormal movements and hyperprolactinemia.

The schizophrenia pipeline is relatively small, given the large patient population and well-defined unmet needs, with a total of 160 products in active development. This is indicative of a low level of R&D funding and investment, most likely due to a poor understanding of the underlying mechanisms of the disease, which acts as a strong barrier to the development of effective pharmaceutical products.

Reflecting the situation in the market, the overwhelming majority of these products are small molecules, with a small but notable portion of the pipeline consisting of other molecule types such as cell therapies, peptides and vaccines - none of which are currently present in the schizophrenia market.

From the research finding included in the report ""Frontier Pharma: Schizophrenia - Diverse First-in-Class Pipeline Shows Promise for Treatment of Negative and Cognitive Symptoms""; First-in-class products have the greatest potential in terms of development and commercial prospects. In line with the overall pipeline, first-in-class innovation is dominated by products acting on neuromodulator targets with the strongest representation in the Discovery and Preclinical stages of development.

Scope

Innovation within schizophrenia is relatively small. What are the unmet needs across this therapy area?

There are 160 products in the pipeline for schizophrenia. What proportion of these products are first-in-class? How does first-in-class innovation vary by indication, development stage and molecular target class?

Although the first-in-class pipeline is small in comparison with other CNS-related disorders, it is relatively diverse, with numerous molecular targets. Which first-in-class targets have been identified as most promising for schizophrenia?

A total of 77 licensing deals and 44 development deals related to schizophrenia have been completed since 2006. Does schizophrenia attract high-value deals? Which first-in-class products have no prior deal involvement?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Executive Summary

2.1 A Complex and Poorly Understood Disorder with Numerous Unmet Needs

2.2 Development and Influence of Antipsychotics

2.3 Small Pipeline for Schizophrenia with Few Signs of Innovation



3 The Case for Innovation

3.1 Growing Opportunities for Biologic Products

3.2 Diversification of Molecular Targets

3.3 Innovative First-in-Class Product Developments Remain Attractive

3.4 Regulatory and Reimbursement Policy Shifts Favor First-in-Class Innovation

3.5 Sustained Innovation in Schizophrenia



4 Clinical and Commercial Landscape

4.1 Overview of Schizophrenia

4.2 Symptoms

4.3 Diagnosis

4.4 Disease Etiology

4.5 Disease Pathophysiology

4.5.1 Susceptibility Genes

4.5.2 Neurotransmission Alterations

4.5.3 Phosphatidylinositol Signaling

4.6 Epidemiology

4.7 Co-morbidities and Complications

4.7.1 Anxiety

4.7.2 Depression

4.7.3 Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

4.7.4 Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

4.7.5 Panic Disorder

4.7.6 Cognitive Impairment

4.8 Prognosis

4.9 Treatment

4.10 Overview of Marketed Products

4.10.1 Molecule Type and Target Analysis

4.11 Current Unmet Needs



5 Assessment of Pipeline Product Innovation

5.1 Overview

5.2 Pipeline by Stage of Development and Molecule Type

5.3 Pipeline by Molecular Target

5.4 Comparative Distribution of Programs between Schizophrenia Disease Market and Pipeline by Therapeutic Target Family

5.5 Comparative Distribution of First-in-Class and Non-First-in-Class Pipeline Programs by Molecular Target Class

5.6 Percentage Distribution of First-in-Class and Non-First-in-Class Pipeline Programs

5.7 Ratio of First-In-Class Programs to First-in-Class Molecular Targets within the Pipeline

5.8 List of All First-in-Class Pipeline Programs



6 Schizophrenia Pathophysiology and Innovation Alignment

6.1 Complexity of Signaling Networks in Schizophrenia

6.2 Signaling Pathways, Disease-Causing Mutations and First-in-Class Molecular Target Integration

6.3 First-in-Class Molecular Target Matrix Assessment



7 First-in-Class Molecular Target Evaluation

7.1 Pipeline Programs Targeting Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 5 (GRM5)

7.2 Pipeline Programs Targeting Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 3 (GRM3)

7.3 Pipeline Programs Targeting Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 1 (GRM1)

7.4 Pipeline Programs Targeting 5-Hydroxytryptamine Receptor 5a (HTR5A)

7.5 Pipeline Programs Targeting Metabotropic Glutamate Receptor 2 (GRM2)

7.6 Pipeline Programs Targeting D-Amino Acid Oxidase (DAO)

7.7 Pipeline Programs Targeting Potassium Voltage-Gated Channel Subfamily C, Member 1 (KCNC1)

7.8 Pipeline Programs Targeting Microtubule Associated Protein Tau (MAPT)



8 Deals and Strategic Consolidations

8.1 Industry-Wide First-in-Class Deals

8.2 Licensing Deals

8.2.1 Deals by Region, Value and Year

8.2.2 Deals by Stage of Development and Value

8.2.3 Deals by Molecule Type and Molecular Target

8.2.4 List of Deals with Disclosed Deal Values

8.3 Co-development Deals

8.3.1 Deals by Region, Value and Year

8.3.2 Deals by Stage of Development and Value

8.3.3 Deals by Molecule Type and Molecular Target

8.3.4 List of Deals with Disclosed Deal Values

8.4 First-in-Class Programs with and without Prior Involvement in Licensing or Co-development Deals



9 Appendix

9.1 References

9.2 Abbreviations

9.3 Methodology

9.3.1 Data Integrity

9.3.2 Evidence Based Analysis and Insight

9.4 Secondary Research

9.4.1 Market Analysis

9.4.2 Pipeline Analysis

9.4.3 Licensing and Co-development Deals



