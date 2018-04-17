Schneider Electric Announces Edge Computing Contest

2018 is the Year of the Edge

The trends around IoT are reshaping the technology ecosystem, with a more distributed business model adding significant emphasis and importance to factors like bandwidth, latency and physical security. As businesses become increasingly reliant on IoT and dependent on a distributed IT ecosystem, applications are migrating closer to the point of data consumption; requiring speed and capacity to meet customer demands in real time. As a result, edge environments are increasingly being utilized to process and analyze information to make companies' most critical decisions. According to IDC, 45 percent of data generated by IoT technologies will be processed close to or at the edge of the network by 2019.

"Edge infrastructure is becoming more critical to IT as companies seek to address the demands of IoT," said Dave Johnson, executive vice president, IT Division, Schneider Electric. "As market forces and customer interest reach a tipping point, Schneider Electric envisions 2018 as the 'Year of Edge' that will unlock digital transformation at an unmatched pace and scale. Through our contest, customers have the option to create a uniquely tailored edge solution – from the physical infrastructure, to software and services – to increase speed and agility, reduce costs and simplify their systems."

As the leading brand in IT physical infrastructure and critical power management, Schneider Electric provides customers with the technology, management and services capabilities they need to successfully deploy and maintain edge IT infrastructure in a way that is consistent, manageable and secure. Schneider Electric's integrated solutions enable customers to leverage dynamic, business-critical IoT platforms with the same level of availability, security, and management of their IT systems from the enterprise to the edge.

Seizing the edge opportunity now

To enable the growing trend of edge computing, Schneider Electric is offering a series of grants across multiple countries for businesses to strengthen and improve their edge infrastructure. Customers will have the option to invest in their IT infrastructure needed to seize the opportunity of edge technologies in the near term, whether they're embarking on their first deployment or upgrading their existing footprint.

Through the contest, customers can buy and connect new Connected Smart-UPS™ with APC™ SmartConnect for a chance to win $10,000 of IT equipment to bring data center-like resiliency to their distributed environments. If a channel partner resells and helps connect the winning Connected Smart-UPS, that channel partner will also receive $1,000 credit from APC by Schneider Electric.

For more information on Schneider Electric's edge solutions, please contact your local APC representative or visit www.apc.com/edge.

Providing Certainty in a Connected World

APC by Schneider Electric is the leading brand worldwide for integrated IT physical infrastructure and software. With a wide array of products that provide reliable power and availability solutions for IT and communications technologies, APC delivers Certainty in a Connected World. With the largest community of partners tailoring solutions for distributed IT environments, APC protects critical information and data for individuals and businesses.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

www.schneider-electric.com

Discover Life is On

