Schneider Electric Appoints Shonodeep Modak Chief Marketing Officer for North America

In this role, Modak will lead the formation, planning and implementation of Marketing to drive the acceleration of Schneider Electric's Brand to Order transformation – to increase brand awareness, digitally engage customers and contribute to revenue growth. He will work closely with the North American business leaders, while also leveraging the Global Marketing resources, to build and execute marketing plans that increase business impact for the region.

Modak will join both the Global Marketing and North America Operations Leadership Teams, reporting directly to Annette Clayton, CEO and president, North America Operations and Chris Leong, Chief Marketing Officer. "At Schneider Electric, customers and quality come first – understanding our customer wants, needs and preferences informs both our service and solution strategy," said Annette Clayton. "We're confident Shonodeep will take our NAM marketing effort to a new level, helping to more clearly deliver our message and simplifying the value proposition we bring to our customers and their operations."

Having previously held senior marketing and sales positions with top brands including General Electric (GE) and ExxonMobil, Modak brings more than 17 years of experience across energy, oil & gas and electrical distribution, leading data-driven global teams to propel portfolio expansion. Most recently, he served as CMO for GE's Industrial Solutions business, leading a global organization responsible for all aspects of marketing including product, verticals, channel, digital, field and event activities. Additionally, he is a member of the Georgia State University Marketing RoundTable, which consists of the most senior marketing people at top Georgia companies, and Atlanta chapter president of the CMO Club.

Modak's extensive expertise will help the company drive its integrated, multi-platform marketing campaign – #WhatsYourBoldIdea – in North America to highlight Schneider Electric's leadership in the digital transformation powering the digital economy. The campaign, which launched last November, brings together world-class content partnerships and sponsored programming, including thought leadership and content marketing outreach, as well as digital activation through social media, viral marketing and owned media properties.

For more information about Schneider Electric, please visit: https://www.schneider-electric.us/en/

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

www.schneider-electric.us

Discover Life is On

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Google+

YouTube

SETV

Our Blog

Hashtags: #SchneiderElectric #WhatsYourBoldIdea #EcoStruxure #IoT #LifeIsOn

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schneider-electric-appoints-shonodeep-modak-chief-marketing-officer-for-north-america-300623216.html

SOURCE Schneider Electric

Related Links

http://www.schneider-electric.us

