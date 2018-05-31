Scholarship Endowment Created in Memory of George Minutaglio Jr.

"During his 25-year career in the restaurant industry, George was known for teaching, coaching and inspiring others," said Michael Kappitt, President of Carrabba's Italian Grill. "This scholarship endowment will be part of that legacy and is especially fitting since George was the first generation in his family to receive a college degree."

The scholarship, offered through Florida International University (FIU), will provide two $1,500 scholarships for qualifying students at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management starting in the 2018-2019 academic year. One of the two scholarships will give preference to a first-generation Carrabba's or Bloomin' Brands employee.

"We are grateful to Carrabba's Italian Grill for this commitment to our university," said Howard Lipman, CEO of the FIU Foundation, Inc. "This gift will provide vital support for our students as they pursue a degree in the hospitality field."

For more information on the scholarship, eligibility and requirements, visit the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at http://hospitality.fiu.edu/minutagliofirstgen.

About Carrabba's Italian Grill®

Offering authentic Italian cuisine passed down from our founders' family recipes, Carrabba's uses only the best ingredients to prepare fresh and handmade dishes cooked to order in a lively exhibition kitchen. Featuring a wood-burning grill inspired by the many tastes of Italy, guests can enjoy signature dishes, including Chicken Bryan, Pollo Rosa Maria, Wood-Fire Grilled Steak and chops, small plates and classic Italian Pasta dishes in a welcoming, contemporary atmosphere. Carrabba's consistently ranks as a favorite in the Consumer Picks Survey by Nation's Restaurant News. Earn up to 50% off every fourth visit by joining Dine Rewards™ at www.dine-rewards.com. For more information, please visit www.Carrabbas.com, www.Facebook.com/Carrabbas or www.Twitter.com/Carrabbas

About the FIU Foundation, Inc.

Established in 1969, the Florida International University Foundation, Inc. (FIU Foundation) is registered by the State of Florida as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. As defined in Florida Statute section 1004.28, the FIU Foundation has also been certified as a Direct Support Organization (DSO) of Florida International University. Governed by a board of directors, the FIU Foundation serves to encourage, solicit, receive, and ethically administer gifts for scientific, educational, and charitable purposes for the advancement of FIU. Through philanthropy, the FIU Foundation provides the margin of excellence that makes FIU a Worlds Ahead institution. For more information, visit give.fiu.edu.

