Schoology Sees Record Growth for First Half 2018 with Nearly 160 K-12 Schools Added to Roster

NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Schoology, the leader in learning management systems (LMS) for education, today announced it is on pace for a year of record growth, adding 157 K-12 institutions, totalling over 850,000 students and 17,000 educators, during the first half of 2018.

"As the K-12 edtech market matures, school districts are looking toward technology to consolidate communication and give teachers new ways to educate students. We are seeing the Schoology platform successfully used in classrooms across all grade levels and having a large, positive impact on students' ability to learn and use the technology that they will depend on in their careers," said Jeremy Friedman, CEO of Schoology. "We welcome these new schools and districts of all sizes into our diverse Schoology community of educators and are committed to working with them achieve amazing results for their students, teachers and parents."

Notable additions to the Schoology community in 2018 range from school districts, regional districts, and private institutions:

Voyages Prep South, Queens, NY (42,000 students)

(42,000 students) Springdale School District, Springdale , AR (21,000 students)

School District, , AR (21,000 students) Hanover County Public Schools, Hanover, VA (18,700 students)

Public Schools, (18,700 students) Louisville City School District, Louisville , MO (3,185 students)

, MO (3,185 students) Canon City Schools Fremont Re-1, Canon City, CO (3,000 students)

Schools Fremont Re-1, (3,000 students) Wetzel County Schools, New Martinsville, WV (2,982 students)

Schools, (2,982 students) Gideon Hausner Jewish Day School, Palo Alto, CA

Sunrise Academy

Wasatch Academy, Mt Pleasant, UT

Education technology decision-makers select Schoology's award-winning LMS because they value an open learning environment and view Schoology's community and collaboration features as key to achieving what is possible. Districts also understand that the ways in which students engage with technology in today's classroom can strengthen crucial skills vital for college and career readiness. Schoology is the first LMS to offer built-in assessment management — a combination that enables institutional-level assessments to be delivered within the context of normal classroom curriculum.

About Schoology

Schoology is putting collaboration at the heart of the learning experience with an easy-to-use learning management system (LMS) that connects the people, content and systems that fuel education. Millions of students, faculty and administrators from over 60,000 K-12 schools and higher education institutions worldwide use Schoology to advance what is possible in education. Find us at www.schoology.com, follow us on Twitter, or join us on Facebook.

