SCHOOOL has Rolled Out an Innovative New Feature, RE∙MEMBER AI that Curbs the Forgetting Curve

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCHOOOL Inc., a New York and Toronto based technology startup that leverages social features to help students learn English more easily, this week officially launched a new feature called RE∙MEMBER.



RE∙MEMBER is an artificial intelligence that helps English language learners to repeat and memorize sentences. SCHOOOL provides an ideal mobile platform for both ESL teachers and students.

"If you keep following what RE∙MEMBER directs you to repeat, you'll retain almost all the sentences that you keep in your SCHOOOL App notebook. The A.I. intelligently decides the interval and repetition times. To implement this, SCHOOOL used the memory retention-loss formula and machine learning of language acquisition process data," said Mark Kim, CEO of SCHOOOL Inc.



The scientific background of RE∙MEMBER is on the "Forgetting Curve Theory" that describes how information is lost over time when there is no attempt to retain it. The forgetting curve is at its highest point right after the information or knowledge is learned. The forgetting begins right after 19 minutes of learning. After one day, if nothing is done with the material, about 50~70 percent of it is lost from memory.



However, the downward slope of the forgetting curve can be softened by repeating the learned information at particular intervals.

"This principle can be applied to the language acquisition," said Kim, "but it needs to be reinforced with the linguistic characteristics where far more repetition and exposure are required to make people speak actively, so we adopted the AI machine learning model to find the actionable and accurate patterns."



The free iOS version and a Google Play version of SCHOOOL: Learn & Teach English are available for download today.

About SCHOOOL App.

SCHOOOL is an ideal mobile platform for English language teachers and learners. The app is designed to leverage social features for helping students learn English more easily, connecting them to English teachers and learners around the world. The app permits English learners to interact with other learners, sharing English expressions, asking questions, and receiving answers right through the SCHOOOL app. Teachers can create lectures in a snap from any Internet-connected smartphone.



Mark Kim, CEO of SCHOOOL has been developing the app alongside his multi-national team since 2015.

