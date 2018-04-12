Schrödinger and Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute Renew Agreement to Provide Drug Discovery Software to Tri-Institutional Researchers

The nonprofit TRI-I TDI is a unique alliance between Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, The Rockefeller University, and Weill Cornell Medicine, and is designed to accelerate early-stage drug discovery to new treatments across a myriad of therapeutic areas. TRI-I TDI projects range from tackling the developing world's most deadly diseases—such as tuberculosis and malaria—to research on Alzheimer's, cancer, HIV, heart disease, obesity, and neglected or orphan diseases that afflict small numbers of people.

Since the initial agreement in 2014, numerous TRI-I TDI researchers have engaged in technical training on the use of the Schrödinger platform. Schrödinger and TRI-I TDI are also engaged in the design of an in-depth professional development course to formally train TRI-I TDI researchers in Computer Aided Drug Design, expanding the expertise gained in the technical training classes with deep theoretical knowledge.

"We're gratified to continue to be the technology platform provider for TRI-I TDI," said Schrödinger's President and CEO, Dr. Ramy Farid. "This renewed partnership proves that our software complements and contributes meaningfully to the institute's ambitious goal of accelerating drug discovery projects."

"We are thrilled to continue our association with Schrödinger, whose commitment to scientific breakthroughs has manifested in steady improvements in its technology platform within the last few years," said Dr. Michael Foley, an industry veteran and TRI-I TDI's Sanders Director. "We are pleased to extend this unprecedented agreement to continue to give the Tri-Institutional community unparalleled access to the best modern drug discovery and development platform."

About Tri-I TDI

A novel partnership of academic institutions, the Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute (TRI-I TDI) links researchers in basic and clinical science with experts in drug discovery from the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, with the goal of more efficiently translating discoveries into therapies for disease. Launched in 2013 in New York City the TRI-I TDI focuses on the early stages of developing compounds and biologic agents, and conducts the "proof of concept" studies needed to demonstrate that drug candidates can successfully alter the course of a disease. To learn more, visit https://www.tritdi.org.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is a leading provider of advanced molecular simulations and enterprise software solutions and services to accelerate and increase the efficiency of drug discovery for its clients, which include all major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide, as well as leading materials science researchers. Schrödinger also establishes deep partnerships and collaborations with companies in such fields as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and electronics, and was a cofounder of leading biotech companies including Nimbus Therapeutics, Morphic Therapeutic, and others. Schrödinger's investors include David E. Shaw and Bill Gates. Through significant long-term investments in basic research, Schrödinger has made scientific breakthroughs across many areas of drug discovery and materials science. Hundreds of peer-reviewed scientific publications by Schrödinger scientists are frequently among the most heavily cited in their fields. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has over 300 employees and operations in the United States, Europe, Japan, and India, as well as business partners in China and Korea. For more information, please visit www.schrodinger.com.

