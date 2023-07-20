Science and Technology Daily: Japan's Ocean Discharge Plan to Have Unpredictable Impact

News provided by

Science and Technology Daily

20 Jul, 2023, 08:39 ET

BEIJING, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Science and Technology Daily:

Next month, Japan will start to discharge more than a million ton of nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, which suffered a meltdown due to an earthquake and tsunami in 2011, into the Pacific Ocean. It is unprecedented in the history of the nuclear industry and will bring long-term and unpredictable consequences, scientists and researchers said at a seminar organized by China Association for Science and Technology in Beijing on July 18.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recently said Japan's plan to discharge the "treated" contaminated water into the ocean is consistent with IAEA safety standards. This will undoubtedly embolden Japan to press ahead with the plan despite the objections of neighboring regions, although IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has said that the report is neither a recommendation nor an endorsement of the discharge policy. 

"Treated water"?

Japan's ocean discharge plan is largely limited and incomplete, and its so-called "treated water" should be questioned.

The contaminated water produced by a nuclear accident is different from the wastewater produced by normal nuclear station operations. It contains more powerful and complex radionuclides said Liu Xinhua, chief expert at the Nuclear and Radiation Safety Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE). 

The plan has focused on the treatment of tritium and carbon-14, which is the common difficulty faced by the nuclear industry and makes the plan sound more acceptable. Meanwhile, it fudged the other radionuclides that Japan is able to treat, said Wang Jianlong, a professor from the Institute of Nuclear and New Energy Technology, Tsinghua University.

Unpredictable consequences

The reliability and long-term effectiveness of Japan's purification facility, the advanced liquid processing system (ALPS), remains untested. The ALPS has never been used to treat such a huge amount of contaminated water from a nuclear accident, and nobody knows whether it will work in the next three decades, Wang pointed out.

Even though treated by the ALPS, and diluted by seawater, radionuclides may accumulate and concentrate in marine organisms. It takes 12.3 years for tritium and 5,730 years for carbon-14 to decay naturally in the ocean, said Li Yun, an engineer from the National Marine Environmental Forecasting Center.

It requires more studies on the long-term accumulation and concentration of radionuclides. Their impact on marine life and human health will be tested over time, said Wang.

Once released, there's no way to put the genie back into the bottle.

SOURCE Science and Technology Daily

Also from this source

Youth on Tech Latest Episode: Revealing Moon Mysteries, Exploring the Universe

Youth on Tech | Preventing the Next Pandemic

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.