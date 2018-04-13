Scientific Solutions: Elie Galam Joins SciDex As An Advisor

SciDex offers a decentralized marketplace for researchers to exchange scientific data. It uses smart contracts to ensure that all data is traded safely, along with a cryptocurrency reward system to compensate its participants. Through these and other blockchain methods, the platform is breaking the dominance of large institutions and corporations over scientific data. If successful, it will not only bolster a $187 billion industry, but set the stage for valuable future technologies.

Elie Galam has the experience and expertise to accelerate SciDex's game-changing efforts. Through his ability to model investment trends mathematically, he can help manage the platform's cryptocurrency, keeping it stable and valuable for the long haul. Meanwhile, his history of working in blockchain ventures gives him insight into all of SciDex's other activities, allowing him to provide the advice the platform needs for lasting success.

Scientific Data & SciDex

One of the greatest barriers to scientific progress is the dominance of large data institutions. Because it is so expensive and difficult to deploy devices that gather data, only established firms and foundations can do so. As a result, these institutions can limit the spread of data and charge exorbitant prices to researchers who need it.

SciDex is breaking these institutions' monopoly on data through innovative applications of blockchain technology. The platform is setting up a decentralized marketplace, where scientists of all stripes can exchange the data they gather reliably and conveniently. To facilitate these exchanges, it has designed smart contracts, or contracts that enforce themselves using instructions stored in the blockchain. It is also creating a cryptocurrency, the SciToken, to reward everyone who contributes to the platform. Finally, with the aid of advanced AI technology, it is designing a search engine that recognizes natural language and can sort through massive amounts of data in short order.

Together, these innovations are making it cheaper and easier for scientists to publish and exchange data without the aid of large institutions. SciDex is laying the groundwork for a massive increase in scientific research, and thus for new technologies and methods that will revolutionize human life.

Elie Galam's Expertise

By bringing on Galam as an advisor, SciDex gives its self access to valuable expertise on multiple fronts. Galam rose to prominence for his ability to design mathematical models that predict the price of investment assets based on historical data. This will give him insight into managing SciTokens. Galam also has experience working with blockchain companies, including Bancor, Legolas, and Fusion. He thus has a detailed understanding of this technology, and can help the platform prepare for all the challenges and opportunities that the blockchain creates. With his help, SciDex should have no trouble creating a secure, profitable marketplace for scientific data.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-solutions-elie-galam-joins-scidex-as-an-advisor-300629245.html

SOURCE SciDex

Related Links

https://www.scidex.co/

