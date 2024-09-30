Scilutions Unveils Pulp Fixin, the First Ever Biodegradable Automation Rack for Clinical Laboratories

CARLISLE, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific instrument manufacturer Scilutions has released 100% biodegradable and recyclable automation racks made from paper pulp. The Pulp Fixin AutoRacks were developed with Zenpack, the San Jose-based packaging design and manufacturing company.

Pulp Fixin AutoRacks - Biodegradable Automation Racks for 2D Tubes, 96 place

The lab equipment industry relies on various single-use plastics, including the plastic trays designed to hold specimen tubes. These trays must adhere to specific heat and chemical requirements as well as compatibility requirements according to different mixing and capping machines. Starting in 2022, Scilutions saw an opportunity to reduce waste in the laboratory with an alternative to plastic.

Scilutions enlisted Zenpack for their experience with molded paper pulp packaging. "When Scilutions showed us a traditional plastic rack, we immediately knew we could produce it with paper," says Leo Chao, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Zenpack.

Throughout the two-year development process, Scilutions and Zenpack combined knowledge and experience from their respective industries to develop a rack that is both effective, universal, and sustainable. The resulting racks—which come in 96, 48, and 24 tube capacity—are compatible with 2D barcode scanners and come with pre-printed barcodes on two sides.

"The Scilutions team was concerned about cold storage," says Chao, "so we double reinforced the side walls for long term freezer storage. Paper materials perform remarkably well in low temperatures.

Pulp Fixin AutoRacks are universally compatible with automated liquid handling systems, cappers, and de-cappers (ANSI SLAS 1-2004). Scilutions also has the capability to manufacture custom AutoRacks. All sizes are available for purchase from Thomas Scientific.

For more information, visit the Scilutions website.

About Scilutions

Scilutions is focused on being a trusted and innovative manufacturing group that provides scientific products with the highest quality, superior performance with a bias to sustainability at globally competitive prices. Scilutions provides innovative laboratory consumables with speed to market and creative sustainable designs at a greater value.

About Zenpack

Zenpack is a global leader in packaging solutions, offering innovative and sustainable packaging designs for a wide range of industries. Our mission is to provide high-quality, eco-friendly packaging that meets the needs of our clients while minimizing environmental impact. For more information, visit www.zenpack.us.

SOURCE Zenpack