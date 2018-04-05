Sciton Continues Bright Lights Big City BBL Tour in 2018 with Dr. Patrick Bitter Jr.

BBL (BroadBand Light) is the world's most powerful IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) device on the market. It sets new standards in treating skin conditions associated with aging, active life-styles, and sun damage. This versatility as well as the consistency of the results make it a much sought after device and customers are attracted to educational events, such as Bright Lights Big City, to keep their skills updated. No other IPL can match its combination of power, versatility and reliability.

Bright Lights Big City's speaker, dermatologist Dr. Bitter Jr., is renowned for creating the FotoFacial® treatment, a key procedure using intense pulsed light (IPL) to rid the skin of vascular lesions, pigmentation problems, acne and other conditions. "One of my greatest passions is creating clearer, smoother, healthier, younger-looking skin for my patients with the Fotofacial® treatments using BBL. And one of my greatest rewards is sharing how to best use BBL with my colleagues. Teaching my colleagues how to master BBL to get the same patient-pleasing results as I get, brings me great satisfaction," shares Dr. Bitter.

His training is very well attended with 40+ attendees per event. Feedback has been very positive. Quoting an excited Michelle Palcic of Dr. Bates Wellness who attended last year's Dallas preceptorship: "It's phenomenal! I highly recommend it. So much information and you'll be excited to go out there and do these great treatments! Take advantage of it!"

In addition to continuing the Bright Lights Bid City BBL Tour in the U.S., Sciton will offer the course in Asia as well as Australia. "I am excited to bring this best-in-class training to our customers across the globe," says David Percival, General Manager for Sciton International. "This travelling tour allows us to bring advanced BBL education to more of our customers and strengthens our commitment to best in class education and post-sale support."

"Bright Lights Big City allows us to bring advanced BBL insights to many more of our customers across the country and the globe. We're delighted to have Dr. Bitter share the latest innovations in our ever expanding BroadBand Light technology," said Rick Mendez, VP of Global Marketing.

For more information and to register for the course in a town near you, visit http://www.sciton.com/bbltour or www.bblbysciton.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sciton-continues-bright-lights-big-city-bbl-tour-in-2018-with-dr-patrick-bitter-jr-300625036.html

SOURCE Sciton, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sciton.com

