Scott Edward Cole's Fallout Released April 24th, Recounting Landmark Case Against Unocal

This watershed case, which resulted in twelve criminal indictments, and massive retributions for the victims, kick-started Scott Cole's firm, and his own career. He is now a widely-recognized, and respected class action lawyer who has fought and beaten the world's largest corporations through his firm, Scott Cole & Associates.

Description: Fallout tells the true story of a young lawyer, Scott Cole, who takes on Unocal, one of the nation's biggest oil refiners. In 1994, the company's Rodeo, CA refinery released tons of a caustic chemical into the air over a sixteen‐day period. The release sickened thousands of local residents, and until Scott arrived on the scene, it appeared Unocal might avoid any real scrutiny for it. After breaking the story, and filing what became his first class action case ever, Scott battled Unocal. He went on to fight dozens of competing lawyers over the next four years–finally surpassing even his own expectations, and on top of it all, with a shoestring budget. His work changed the lives and outlook of an entire community. In the process, Scott also changed, undergoing a radical shift in his vision, and thoughts about what it means to be an advocate for others, a champion, and a human being with compassion. Against the backdrop of outrageous corporate misdeeds, Fallout offers honest accounts of personal humility and suffering, and the transformation of a naïve young man into a shrewd player in the world of highly‐tactical, uber‐aggressive class‐action litigation.

Publisher: 2605 Media LLC Page Count: 408 Price: $18.95 (paperback) Availability: E-book and paperback, available on Amazon April 24, 2018

"I wrote this book not only to tell the story of the perseverance of a community, but to empower readers to take action wherever they can," says Cole. "We can choose not to live in an age of complacency. If one man, Ralph, had not made the decision to call me about what was going on in Rodeo and Crockett, it is likely that Unocal would have gotten away with its deadly chemical leak. One call, one person, or one vote can change thousands of lives."

Fallout is now available. To learn more, visit www.falloutbook.com.

ABOUT SCOTT EDWARD COLE

Scott Edward Cole is an author in addition to being the founder and principal attorney of California-based Scott Cole & Associates. He has represented countless victims in air pollution litigation, and today leads class actions addressing workers' and consumers' rights on both a state and national level. He has authored numerous articles, is a frequent lecturer to legal professionals, and is a recognized expert in plaintiff‐side class action litigation. Fallout is his first published nonfiction book.

