Scott Felder Homes Does It Again, Receives Home Builders Association's Grand MAX "Volume Builder of the Year" Award for the Sixth Time in Seven Years

"We are humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award," said Steve Krasoff, President of Scott Felder Homes. "We are grateful to be recognized in this industry. This incredible accomplishment is possible thanks to the dedication of our amazing employees."

Scott Felder Homes was honored in several MAX Award categories, including accolades for the following employees:

Brian McLarty , Construction Manager of the Year

, Construction Manager of the Year Allie Wasilko , Online Sales Person of the Year

, Online Sales Person of the Year Lee Pelfrey , Construction Superintendent of the Year

, Construction Superintendent of the Year Jodi Baldwin , Design Center Consultant of the Year

Additional awards were presented for:

Best Product Design

Trinity Plan , Model in River's Bend at Pecan Park

, Model in River's Bend at Pecan Park Caporina Plan, Model in Blackhawk

Chesapeake Plan , Model in Caliterra

Best Interior Merchandising

Georgetown Plan, Model in Cypress Forest

Caporina Plan, Model in Blackhawk

Lindale Plan , Model in Greatwood

, Model in Greatwood Cypress Plan, Model in Abrantes

Best Promotion

Radio Ad

Sales Office

About the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Austin and its MAX Awards

The MAX Awards is presented by the HBA of Greater Austin, which is made up of more than 750 home building industry firms. For more than 60 years, the HBA of Greater Austin has served as the leading not-for-profit trade organization dedicated to residential construction and remodeling in Central Texas.

About Scott Felder Homes

Scott Felder Homes is one of the premier home builders of Central Texas, with a reputation for integrity, diversity, outstanding customer service and attention to detail. Scott Felder Homes has been honored with the "Volume Builder of the Year" award in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018 by the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin, with the "Volume Builder of the Year" award in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2016 by the Texas Association of Builders, with the "Grand Award –Volume Builder" in 2015 by the Greater San Antonio Builders Association, and with the "Production Builder of the Year" award in 2014 by the Austin Business Journal. Model homes are open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.scottfelderhomes.com or www.facebook.com/ScottFelderHomes .

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scott-felder-homes-does-it-again-receives-home-builders-associations-grand-max-volume-builder-of-the-year-award-for-the-sixth-time-in-seven-years-300630740.html

SOURCE Scott Felder Homes

Related Links

http://www.scottfelderhomes.com

