Scott Felder Homes Does It Again, Receives Home Builders Association's Grand MAX "Volume Builder of the Year" Award for the Sixth Time in Seven Years

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The winning streak continued for Scott Felder Homes. For the sixth time in the past seven years, the Austin home builder walked away with the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Austin's "Volume Builder of the Year" award. Scott Felder Homes received the award during the HBA's annual Marketing and Advertising Excellence (MAX) award ceremony, which took place Sat., April 7, 2018.
Scott Felder Homes received previous "Volume Builder of the Year" honors in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.
"We are humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award," said Steve Krasoff, President of Scott Felder Homes. "We are grateful to be recognized in this industry. This incredible accomplishment is possible thanks to the dedication of our amazing employees."
Scott Felder Homes was honored in several MAX Award categories, including accolades for the following employees:
- Brian McLarty, Construction Manager of the Year
- Allie Wasilko, Online Sales Person of the Year
- Lee Pelfrey, Construction Superintendent of the Year
- Jodi Baldwin, Design Center Consultant of the Year
Additional awards were presented for:
Best Product Design
- Trinity Plan, Model in River's Bend at Pecan Park
- Caporina Plan, Model in Blackhawk
- Chesapeake Plan, Model in Caliterra
Best Interior Merchandising
- Georgetown Plan, Model in Cypress Forest
- Caporina Plan, Model in Blackhawk
- Lindale Plan, Model in Greatwood
- Cypress Plan, Model in Abrantes
Best Promotion
- Radio Ad
- Sales Office
About the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Austin and its MAX Awards
The MAX Awards is presented by the HBA of Greater Austin, which is made up of more than 750 home building industry firms. For more than 60 years, the HBA of Greater Austin has served as the leading not-for-profit trade organization dedicated to residential construction and remodeling in Central Texas.
About Scott Felder Homes
Scott Felder Homes is one of the premier home builders of Central Texas, with a reputation for integrity, diversity, outstanding customer service and attention to detail. Scott Felder Homes has been honored with the "Volume Builder of the Year" award in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018 by the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin, with the "Volume Builder of the Year" award in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2016 by the Texas Association of Builders, with the "Grand Award –Volume Builder" in 2015 by the Greater San Antonio Builders Association, and with the "Production Builder of the Year" award in 2014 by the Austin Business Journal. Model homes are open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.scottfelderhomes.com or www.facebook.com/ScottFelderHomes.
