Scott Rheinschmidt Appointed Clinic Director to Lead Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors San Antonio announces Scott Rheinschmidt is appointed Clinic Director. Rheinschmidt will oversee all clinical operations at the clinic and is excited to continue to serve San Antonio's post-9/11 Veterans and their families.

"We are very fortunate to have a servant leader like Scott with the expertise to lead the Cohen Clinic in San Antonio," said Chip Fulghum, Endeavors Chief Operating Officer. Scott served as a Clinician at the Military Family Clinic for over a year. Previously, he was the Director of Clinical Services at Family Service Association where he worked as part of a multidisciplinary team of the agency's senior leadership and provided oversight to numerous community mental health care programs.

"I'm honored to be appointed as Clinic Director and to continue to serve alongside so many dedicated people working to support our Veteran Families," said Scott Rheinschmidt. "I'm 'all-in' to ensuring the Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors continues to provide high-quality, effective care that enables Veterans and their family members to lead fulfilling and productive lives."

Scott is a Retired Air National Guard Veteran having served for over 24 years and experienced several deployments overseas including active duty in Southwest Asia in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. After retirement, Scott completed his Master's Degree in Community Counseling at St. Mary's University in 2008 and became licensed as a professional counselor in February 2009.

Since opening in Spring of 2016, the Cohen Clinic at San Antonio has provided mental health services to more than 2,339 clients. The clinic is one of 14 locations in the Cohen Veterans Network. Services are available regardless of discharge status, role while in uniform, combat experience, ability to pay or insurance. While 46% of the clinic's client base are Veterans, 54% represent military families that are also served by the clinic.

ABOUT ENDEAVORS

Endeavors, a San Antonio based nonprofit, is a longstanding national non-profit agency that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness and other disabilities. Endeavors serves vulnerable people in crisis through innovative personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org/mfc.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

The Cohen Veterans Network is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit, clinically integrated mental health system for post-9/11 veterans and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, with a goal to build a network of outpatient mental health clinics for veterans and their families in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. Learn more about CVN.

