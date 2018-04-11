Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

On January 26, 2018, the Wall Street Journal published an article revealing detailed accounts that then-CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Steve Wynn ("Wynn") had engaged in a decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct. It was further revealed that Wynn had paid a Wynn Resorts employee $7.5 million after being accused of forcing the employee to have sex with him. Following these revelations, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced that it would open a regulatory review into the Company over the sexual misconduct allegations reported in the article. On this news, Wynn Resorts' share price fell $20.31, or 10.12%, to close at $180.29 on January 26, 2018.

On February 6, 2018, the Company announced the immediate resignation of Wynn as the Company's CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors. On February 13, 2018, media outlets reported that two women had filed new sexual misconduct reports concerning Wynn with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, alleging that he had sexually assaulted them in the 1970s. On this news, Wynn Resorts' share price closed at $164.16 on February 14, 2018, a decline of $36.44, or 18.16%, from the Company's January 25, 2018 closing price. A number of class action lawsuits accusing Wynn Resorts of securities fraud have been filed in federal courts.

If you are a Wynn Resorts shareholder, you may have legal claims against Wynn Resorts' directors and officers.

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States.

