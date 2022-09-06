Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, and Pomerantz LLP Announce Proposed Settlement in the DouYu Securities Litigation

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, and Pomerantz LLP regarding the DouYu Securities Litigation:

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

COUNTY OF NEW YORK: COMMERCIAL DIVISION



X

In re DOUYU INTERNATIONAL

HOLDINGS LIMITED SECURITIES

LITIGATION : : : : : : : : X Index No. 651703/2020

Part 53 – Justice Andrew Borrok This Document Relates To: THE CONSOLIDATED ACTION.

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND

PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND

(III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded American Depositary Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu") (NYSE ticker symbol: "DOYU") during the period between July 16, 2019 (the date of DouYu's IPO) and January 21, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period") and were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class"):1

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Article 9 of the New York Civil Practice Law and Rules and an Order of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York County, Commercial Division (the "Court"), that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that the plaintiffs in this Action,2 Marcus Chelf and Pavel Kovalenko (the "State Plaintiffs"), together with plaintiffs Li Yunyan and Heng Huang (the "Federal Plaintiffs") in a related action captioned In re DouYu International Holdings Limited Securities Litigation, CA No. 1:20-cv-07234 (DLC) (S.D.N.Y.) (the "Federal Action"), have reached a proposed Settlement of both Actions for $15,000,000 in cash on behalf of the Settlement Class, that, if approved, will resolve all claims in both Actions.

A hearing will be held on December 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, before the Honorable Andrew Borrok, either in person at the New York County Courthouse, Courtroom 238, 60 Centre Street, New York, NY 10007, or by telephone or videoconference (at the discretion of the Court). At the hearing, the Court will determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation of Settlement dated as of June 3, 2022 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether, for purposes of the proposed Settlement only, the Action should be finally certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, State Plaintiffs should be certified as Class Representatives for the Settlement Class, and Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP should be finally appointed as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (iv) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (v) whether Plaintiffs' Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and litigation expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class (a "Settlement Class Member"), your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at DouYu Securities Litigation, Claims Administrator, c/o Gilardi & Co. LLC, P.O. Box 8040, San Rafael, CA 94912-8040, 1-866-753-8856. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator at www.DouYuSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online, no later than December 28, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any releases, judgments, or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than November 1, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Plaintiffs' Counsel's Fee and Expense Application must be filed with the Court and delivered to Class Counsel and defendant DouYu's Counsel such that they are received no later than November 10, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, DouYu, the other Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Class Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to either of the below Class Counsel:

SCOTT+SCOTT ATTYS AT LAW LLP ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP William C. Fredericks, Esq. Vincent M. Serra, Esq. The Helmsley Building 58 South Service Road 230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor Melville, NY 11747 New York, NY 10169 1-800-449-4900 1-800-404-7770 [email protected] [email protected]



Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

DouYu Securities Litigation

Claims Administrator

c/o Gilardi & Co. LLC

P.O. Box 8040

San Rafael, CA 94912-8040

1-866-753-8856

www.DouYuSecuritiesLitigation.com

By Order of the Court

1 Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition, as set forth in the long-form Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action (the "Notice"), a copy of which may be downloaded from the settlement website maintained by the Claims Administrator at www.DouYuSecuritiesLitigation.com.

2 Unless otherwise defined in this summary notice, all capitalized terms have the same meanings as given them in the Stipulation of Settlement available at http://www.DouYuSecurititiesLitigation.com/case-documents.aspx.

