Scotty Wiese Presents 'Mile High Magic' - the Weekly Magic Show Every Sunday in Downtown Denver

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Mile High Magic" has opened to rave reviews and is described as "A Must See in Denver" on TripAdvisor.

In addition, the magic-packed show is endorsed by stars like Broncos Pro Bowler, Chris Harris Jr: "I spread the magic on the field, Scotty spreads the magic on stage. Go see Denver's Best Magic Show!" (Chris Harris Video)

As a Denver native, Scotty's first live performance was at age nine for a college graduation party in Congress Park. What makes Mile High Magic so unique is the tremendous way Scotty blends magic and his life experiences to tell stories, form a community, and motivate others to chase their own dreams.

Throughout this 75-minute one-man show, Scotty involves everyone in the audience and you will leave feeling like a magician. As one attendee wrote on TripAdvisor: "Scotty got the whole audience involved for a trick which gave us keepsakes to remember the show. Time and money well spent!"

You may have a notion of what a magician is; however, Scotty's youthful charm and personality will change your perspective on what a world-class magic show looks like. Prepare to witness astonishing, hilarious, and surprising moments of magic inches from your face.

Recent 5-Star reviews on TripAdvisor:

"Scotty Wiese seems to be the world's greatest magician ever. I don't know how he does it all, but he's amazing. He deserves 5 Stars!" - Abe T.

"This is not your typical magic show. My fiancé and I were expecting to see a bunch of cool tricks but this show actually takes you through an emotional process similar to a concert. My fiancé almost had tears in her eyes after Scotty performed this emotional magic routine about overcoming hate with love. Not only was this one of the best magic shows I have ever seen, it was an incredible theater experience as well. If you are looking for a great date night in Denver with your significant other, look no further!" - Christian O.

