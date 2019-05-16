Scouts to Learn Invention Skills at First-Ever Invention Jamboree, Scheduled for September 13-15 at Lake Of The Ozarks Scout Reservation

COLUMBIA, Mo., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scouts from all over the USA will get a chance to exercise their creativity with a variety of tools and technologies at the first-ever Invention Jamboree, presented by the Great Rivers Council from Friday, September 13 through Sunday, September 15 at the Lake of the Ozarks Scout Reservation in Gravois Mills, MO.

Two Scouts work on a project at the Lake of the Ozarks Scout Reservation's Sinquefield Invention Lab.

Taking advantage of the Reservation's unique features. Scouts attending the event will have the opportunity to get hands-on experience with everything from 3-D printers and aerial drones to welding and woodworking equipment at the Jamboree's participatory Invention Stations. Attendees also will get to meet working inventors; see invention-related exhibits; and take part in an optional invention competition.

The main activity of the Jamboree will be the Invention Stations, which will be grouped into three "paths" named after famous Missouri inventors George Washington Carver, Edwin Hubble, and James Fergason.

Each path has its own theme and will include four stations, letting Scouts participate in activities including robotics, welding, blacksmithing, woodworking, graphic design, shooting, climbing, flying radio-controlled drones, conducting search-and-rescue operations using geospatial mapping, and more.

All groups also will spend time in the reservation's Sinquefield Invention Lab, which serves as the center of the council's Invention Campus and Invention Scout program and offers access to equipment including 3-D printers, computer-controlled C&C machines, laser engravers, and more.

The optional Invention Competition will provide an opportunity for Scouts and adult leaders to showcase their own inventions, with separate divisions for each, and prizes and plaques for the top three places.

Participants will have the opportunity to explain, demonstrate and get feedback on their work from a panel of judges including professional inventor Steve Goldstein and Dr. Rob Duncan, former vice chancellor of research at the University of Missouri and currently professor and distinguished chair in physics at Texas Tech.

Located on the Osage Arm of Lake of the Ozarks near Laurie, Missouri, the Lake of the Ozarks Scout Reservation (http://www.lakeoftheozarksscoutreservation.org/) includes 450 acres and a mile and one-half of shoreline. The premier Scout camp in the Midwest, the reservation encompasses 13 scenic campsites for year-round use; a state-of-the-art swimming pool; facilities for climbing, shooting sports, and more; and the Sinquefield Invention Lab, the only facility of its kind at any Scout camp in the nation.

With headquarters in Columbia, MO, the Great Rivers Council of Scouts BSA (http://www.bsa-grc.org/) serves youth and adults in 33 counties in central and northeast Missouri. The Council's Invention Scouts program (http://www.inventionscouts.org/) is made possible by generous support from the Sinquefield Charitable Foundation (http://sinquefieldcharitablefoundation.com/).

The Invention Jamboree is presented by the Great Rivers Council and is co-sponsored by the Missouri Innovation Center and the Buttonwood Business Center. The Jamboree is open to members of Scouts BSA, Venture Scouts and Explorers from all Councils. The cost is $40 per scout or adult leader, discounted to $35 if registered by August 1, which includes all program activities, lunch and dinner on Saturday, and an Invention Jamboree patch.

For more information or to register, please visit http://www.bsa-grc.org/.

Media Contact:

Thomas Yang

573.449.561 ext. 210

214792@email4pr.com

SOURCE Great Rivers Council of Scouts BSA