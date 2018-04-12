ScribbleLive appoints Mary Ward as Chief Marketing Officer

"Mary brings a unique skill-set to this role. Having led account service and marketing teams at ion, Mary understands the dynamics of interactive content, the evolving MarTech industry, and how to create real value for clients in this space," said Efrem Ainsley, CEO of ScribbleLive. "This, combined with her leadership skills and passion for the customer makes her the ideal leader for this function. I couldn't be more thrilled."

Ward brings a wealth of account service, marketing and general management experience to ScribbleLive. Earlier in her career, she led client development at digital marketing agency, Revenue Performance. From there, she spent seven years at ion interactive, an interactive content platform provider, where she led account services. She was then appointed to General Manager, where she led the organization following its ScribbleLive acquisition. Ward is well-known within the industry and is a frequent speaker at leading MarTech and client events.

"Businesses today understand that content drives their audience's journey, but despite significant investments made, many have yet to see their return or realize true content performance," said Ward. "ScribbleLive is in a unique position to bring expertise and integrated content solutions to help our clients attract, engage, and retain customers. I am honoured and couldn't be more excited for this opportunity. ScribbleLive's corporate vision, that every piece of content should build a relationship, resonates deeply with me and I look forward to creating this reality."

Ward's CMO appointment follows several major corporate milestones for ScribbleLive. In September 2017, the company acquired ion interactive. In January 2018, Efrem Ainsley was named CEO of ScribbleLive. To learn more about the company or its announcements, please visit ScribbleLive.com.

