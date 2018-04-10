SCYNEXIS to Present SCY-078 Data at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease (ECCMID)

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company delivering innovative anti-infective therapies for difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections, today announced three poster presentations at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), April 21-24, 2018, in Madrid, Spain. SCY-078, the first representative of a novel oral and intravenous (IV) triterpenoid antifungal family, is in clinical development for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis and refractory invasive fungal infections.
Title: In Vitro Activity of SCY-078, a Novel IV/Oral Glucan Synthase Inhibitor, against Aspergillus spp., Alone or in Combination with other Antifungal Therapies
Presenter: Mahmoud Ghannoum PhD
Date and Time: Saturday, April 21, from 15:30-16:30 CET
Poster Presentation #: PO164
Session: Aspergillus in the laboratory
Title: Activity of SCY-078 and comparators against a collection of Aspergillus spp. including cryptic species and Cyp51A mutants
Presenter: Ana Alastruey-Izquierdo PhD
Date and Time: Saturday, April 21, from 15:30-16:30 CET
Poster Presentation #: PO165
Session: Aspergillus in the laboratory
Title: SCY-078 Demonstrates Antifungal Activity Against Pneumocystis in a Prophylactic Murine Model of Pneumocystis Pneumonia
Presenter: Stephen Barat PhD
Date and Time: Sunday, April 22, from 13:30-14:30 CET
Poster Presentation #: P1226
Session: Update on Pneumocystis
The ECCMID 2018 posters will be available on the SCYNEXIS website following the event.
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company committed to positively impacting the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections by delivering innovative anti-infective therapies. The SCYNEXIS team has extensive experience in the life sciences industry, discovering and developing more than 30 innovative medicines over a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company's lead product candidate, SCY-078, is a novel IV/oral antifungal agent in Phase 2 clinical and preclinical development for the treatment of several serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections caused by Candida and Aspergillus species. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.
