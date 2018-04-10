SCYNEXIS to Present SCY-078 Data at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease (ECCMID)

Title: In Vitro Activity of SCY-078, a Novel IV/Oral Glucan Synthase Inhibitor, against Aspergillus spp., Alone or in Combination with other Antifungal Therapies

Presenter: Mahmoud Ghannoum PhD

Date and Time: Saturday, April 21, from 15:30-16:30 CET

Poster Presentation #: PO164

Session: Aspergillus in the laboratory

Title: Activity of SCY-078 and comparators against a collection of Aspergillus spp. including cryptic species and Cyp51A mutants

Presenter: Ana Alastruey-Izquierdo PhD

Date and Time: Saturday, April 21, from 15:30-16:30 CET

Poster Presentation #: PO165

Session: Aspergillus in the laboratory

Title: SCY-078 Demonstrates Antifungal Activity Against Pneumocystis in a Prophylactic Murine Model of Pneumocystis Pneumonia

Presenter: Stephen Barat PhD

Date and Time: Sunday, April 22, from 13:30-14:30 CET

Poster Presentation #: P1226

Session: Update on Pneumocystis

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company committed to positively impacting the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections by delivering innovative anti-infective therapies. The SCYNEXIS team has extensive experience in the life sciences industry, discovering and developing more than 30 innovative medicines over a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company's lead product candidate, SCY-078, is a novel IV/oral antifungal agent in Phase 2 clinical and preclinical development for the treatment of several serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections caused by Candida and Aspergillus species. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

