SDE Announces Differentiating from the Start Conference Event Date

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and NEW ORLEANS, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Staff Development for Educators (SDE), one of America's leading providers of professional development for educators, is pleased to announce that Differentiating from the Start: Your Conference for Strategies & Fun! will take place June 13–15, 2018, in New Orleans, LA.

The conference was designed by PreK-2 differentiation experts to help educators guide their instruction in ways that engage and embrace the unique qualities of all their learners. It's a learning celebration focused on content and standards for grade levels, how-to-do-it DI strategies, and hands-on engagement, play, and fun.

"We are so excited to offer this newly revamped event to PreK–2 teachers. It will feel like an end-of-the-year party with lots of fun things in store," SDE program developer Kymra Kurinskas says.

The event is packed with high-impact, low-prep ideas from the classrooms of favorite classroom teachers and bloggers. "There's something special in store each day," Kurinskas adds. Highlights include:

The Party Starter, an opening day musical keynote by international motivational speaker Clint Pulver, will be filled with inspiration, excitement, and drumming.

The Fun-tastic Throwdown is an idea-a-minute face-off of grade level experts who will share the latest and best ideas for making the classroom as fun as it can be.

In the Great Make & Take to Differentiate, grade-level experts will lead attendees in a lively afternoon of exclusive make & take ideas designed just for their students.

Through three full days of practical and fun take-aways, teachers will gain a deeper understanding of developmentally appropriate practices, learn how engagement and motivation can improve student engagement, and get a handle on proven management strategies that build community for diverse students. In addition, they'll interact with differentiation techniques for their grade level and develop plans for differentiating in both small- and large-groups.

To register for the 2018 Differentiating From The Start, visit www.SDE.com/difromthestart or call 1-800-462-1478.

About SDE

SDE is one of America's leading providers of professional development for PreK through Grade 12 educators. Through Onsite PD, PD Events, Web-Based PD, and PD Resources, the company empowers teachers and administrators across the country with ongoing professional development that is not only research-based, innovative, and rigorous, but also practical, motivating, and fun. All SDE training is presented by the nation's top authors and educational experts, with the goal of creating extraordinary classrooms that prepare students for the evolving demands of the 21st century.

For more information about SDE, educators are encouraged to visit www.sde.com, or to call 1-800-462-1478.

