SDSU's Fowler College of Business Earns AACSB Re-Accreditation

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University (SDSU) announced today that the college and the Charles W. Lamden School of Accountancy have been re-accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). Accreditation is earned by meeting or exceeding the AACSB's rigorous standards for excellence in degree programs, faculty research, teaching and community service, along with a commitment to continuous advancement and development.
Of the nearly 1656 schools offering business degree programs in the U.S. only 529, or approximately 32 percent (and less than five percent globally) hold AACSB accreditation. The Fowler College of Business has been accredited by AACSB since 1959. The Charles W. Lamden School of Accountancy, accredited since 1982, was the first accounting program in the state of California to earn the AACSB's stamp of approval.
After an extensive site visit by AACSB officials, the Fowler College of Business received seven "commendations of strengths, unique features and effective practices". They are:
- High Impact Innovation and Entrepreneurship – The college is home to the Lavin Entrepreneurship Center whose faculty and programs have received significant national recognition.
- Business Passport Program – Students create an electronic portfolio of their activities, coursework and career-related skillsets to share with potential employers.
- Aztec Mentor Program – Collaboration between SDSU's Career Services and Alumni Association connecting alumni with students to provide career mentoring and advice.
- Professional Sales Management and 3M Frontline Sales Initiative – Partnership with 3M provides students with internship opportunities and skills needed for careers in sales and sales management.
- SDSU CIBER –Center for International Business Education and Research (CIBER) is one of 17 federally-funded centers that advances international business, education and outreach programs.
- Global Impact and Engagement – Substantial study abroad, international internship and social entrepreneurship initiatives offer students a foundation for launching international businesses and careers.
- Brightside Produce – A program developed to increase the availability and affordability of fresh fruits and vegetables in underserved communities.
"The stakeholders of the Fowler College of Business and Charles W. Lamden School of Accountancy are dedicated to creating and enhancing our academic programs, community outreach and impactful research to enhance our students' educational experience," said Dr. Lance Nail, the Thomas and Evelyn Page Dean of the Fowler College of Business. "The AACSB's re-accreditation reaffirms our commitment to excellence and to educating the business leaders of the future."
With over 5,000 students, the Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University is one of the largest business schools in the U.S. For over 60 years, the college has produced some of the most successful and influential business leaders in the world. For more information, visit business.sdsu.edu.
