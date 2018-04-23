SDSU's Fowler College of Business Earns AACSB Re-Accreditation

Of the nearly 1656 schools offering business degree programs in the U.S. only 529, or approximately 32 percent (and less than five percent globally) hold AACSB accreditation. The Fowler College of Business has been accredited by AACSB since 1959. The Charles W. Lamden School of Accountancy, accredited since 1982, was the first accounting program in the state of California to earn the AACSB's stamp of approval.

After an extensive site visit by AACSB officials, the Fowler College of Business received seven "commendations of strengths, unique features and effective practices". They are:

"The stakeholders of the Fowler College of Business and Charles W. Lamden School of Accountancy are dedicated to creating and enhancing our academic programs, community outreach and impactful research to enhance our students' educational experience," said Dr. Lance Nail, the Thomas and Evelyn Page Dean of the Fowler College of Business. "The AACSB's re-accreditation reaffirms our commitment to excellence and to educating the business leaders of the future."

About the Fowler College of Business

With over 5,000 students, the Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University is one of the largest business schools in the U.S. For over 60 years, the college has produced some of the most successful and influential business leaders in the world. For more information, visit business.sdsu.edu.

