SEA Electric Partners with Mack Trucks as a Tier 1 Supplier

INDIANAPOLIS, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global e-Mobility technology company SEA Electric has taken the next step in its mission to eliminate emissions from the transport sector, with the company becoming a Tier 1 partner to Mack Trucks for the supply of the proprietary SEA-Drive(R) power-system.

The five-year agreement will focus on the next generation of Mack's widely popular MD range, which will see deliveries of the fully electrified models to Mack dealers across North America.

Specifically, the Class 6 and 7 Mack MD6 and MD7 models will be equipped with the SEA-Drive(R) 120 and 180 power-systems, which lead the market in terms of performance, efficiency and total cost of ownership.

Featuring an upgradable and flexible architecture, the SEA-Drive(R) power-system can be adapted to a massive array of final applications, fully electrifying all ancillary features, with charging completed via the integrated onboard system.

"This is a proud day for SEA Electric, and the culmination of over a decade of leading research and development that has proven the SEA-Drive(R) power-system around the world," said Tony Fairweather, SEA Electric CEO and Founder.

"In testing, the SEA-Drive(R) equipped Mack MD6 successfully completed a grueling durability assessment, equivalent to more than 500,000 miles on one of the toughest and most challenging tracks."

"We are proud to partner with a brand as iconic as Mack Trucks to help them achieve market leadership in the Class 6 and 7 zero emissions segment.

"In the future, this agreement has the potential to see significant scale, which is very exciting for the industry as it transitions to a sustainable future."

For Mack Trucks, the partnership signals an important step forward.

"Mack Trucks is excited to introduce the Mack MD Electric for medium-duty customers wanting to adopt zero-emissions technology in their fleets," said Martin Weissburg, global president of Mack Trucks.

"We are pleased to partner with SEA Electric on this exciting product, which represents another important step in our efforts to drive decarbonization and a more sustainable future."

Founded in 2012, SEA Electric has been at the forefront of the push to electrify commercial vehicles.

Adaptable to a wide array of commercial applications in the truck, bus and light commercial markets, the company has grown its footprint to cover five continents, with extensive deployments across a wide cross-section of industries.

Further information on SEA Electric is available at www.sea-electric.com.

About SEA Electric

Global automotive technology company SEA Electric was founded in Australia in 2012, creating its proprietary electric power-system technology (known as SEA-Drive®) for the world's urban delivery and distribution fleets, as well as school bus applications.

Now headquartered in North America, SEA Electric is widely recognized as a market leader in the electrification of commercial vehicles on a global basis.

SEA Electric commands a global presence, deploying products in eight countries including the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, India and South Africa with collectively more than two million miles of independently OEM-tested and in-service international operation.

The company's global sales, after-sales and engineering are represented in all subsidiaries.

