Sealed Bid Auction June 5 Public Reserve $5.9M

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerated Marketing Group announced today – Ten minutes south of the Las Vegas Strip — located in the exclusive Southern Highlands neighborhood at 19 Eagles Landing — stands a meticulously crafted Italian Palladian Villa that combines the opulence and grace of Renaissance architecture with modern amenities suited for a king.

On June 5, this nearly 17,000-square-foot ode to classic Italian craftsmanship will be available to purchase at a sealed bid auction.

The 19 Eagles Landing story began more than 10 years ago, when the homeowner tasked the internationally acclaimed designer, John Fernandez, with recreating an Italian villa. The only marching order was for the home to be as authentic as possible, and cost was no issue.

"At the beginning of the design process, the client said to me, 'If you need to go to Italy, go to Italy,'" Fernandez said. "He wanted to be able to blindfold someone, lead them into the house, take the blindfold off and have them think they were in Italy."

Fernandez spent five years on the home's interiors, decoration and landscaping, traveling to Italy to research antiquities and architectural details common in 16th-, 17th- and 18th-century Italian residences. Each statue, installation and ornamental detail was custom-built to emulate the Italianate style, while many of the paintings and furnishings are antiques from the Renaissance period.

The home's grounds and layered landscaping was modeled after classic 15th-century villas in Rome and Florence. Grand cypress trees help cultivate a sense of drama from the moment of arrival, while the cobblestone driveway harkens back to old-world European streets. The Renaissance-inspired fountains and statues flanking the entrance were commissioned specifically for the home by Evgeni Vodenitcharov, the artist responsible for much of The Venetian Las Vegas resort-casino's collection.

Inside, a mix of formal columns and arches create a dynamic visual tapestry. The Grand Salon, a 40-foot high light-filled volume of space, is the home's centerpiece. A gorgeous decorative frieze crafted by local artisans helps give the space a sense of intimacy, while walnut floors in a classic chevron pattern separate and define the room.

In the formal dining area, a custom mural depicting Italian pastoral scenes evokes the great Italian frescoes and was commissioned and hand-painted by a local artist over several months. Many of the home's paintings, sculptures, and decorative furnishings are original pieces dating back to the Renaissance period, including a 16th-century chair that sits just outside the master suite.

"It's a house that's not just built, but painstakingly curated," Fernandez said. "There are so many levels and layers of detail and art. Not just paintings and sculptures, but the house itself is a work of art."

19 Eagles Landing was featured on the Bravo TV show "Property Envy," where it was valued at $16 million. The owner has set a publish reserve price of $5.9 million. The highest conforming bid on the owner's sales contract form with proof of financial ability to consummate this transaction will be accepted. With all the grandeur of classical Italian elegance, yet furnished with every contemporary luxury, 19 Eagles Landing is a one-of-a-kind Las Vegas oasis.

Open Houses are by appointment on Saturdays May 11, 18, 25 and June 5.

Ownership invites all offers. For more information, contact Todd Good at (619) 992-5000 or email tgood@amgre.com.

