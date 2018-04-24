Sean Fahey to join 2U, Inc. as Senior Vice President of Data Science

"Whether it is learning analytics that help us deliver incredible student outcomes or machine learning that shapes new pathways for our business to run more efficiently, data science has become an integral part of the fabric of what we do at 2U," said Kenigsberg. "Sean has a unique combination of data science know-how, academic experience, and proven leadership managing passionate, mission-driven teams, which is why I'm so excited he's coming on board to run this essential function at 2U."

"The ability to find insights in data and use them appropriately is reshaping the way we work and learn," said Fahey. "2U is a leader in bringing this data orientation, at scale, into the higher education arena. I'm thrilled to be joining a company that has a proven track record of using data and insights to deliver life-changing outcomes for tens of thousands of students around the world."

In his new role as senior vice president of data science, Fahey will oversee the company's data-focused business systems roadmapping, develop and implement data science best practice, deliver business products and insights through quantitative analysis, and manage and mentor the existing in-house data science team.

Fahey joins 2U from HotChalk, Inc., where he served as chief data officer and senior vice president of education analytics, managing the company's data, technology, and post-enrollment service delivery teams.

Beyond his work in the education technology industry, Fahey has more than a decade of experience in higher education, serving as both the vice provost for institutional research at Johns Hopkins University and the group supervisor of its Applied Physics Laboratory. Fahey began his career as a submarine officer in the U.S. Navy before becoming an instructor at the United States Naval Academy. He has a B.S. in Systems Engineering from the United States Naval Academy and an M.A. in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Oxford, which he attended as a Rhodes Scholar.

