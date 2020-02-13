Search for Luxury Senior Apartments on Staten Island Leads to Nearby New Jersey Community

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Staten Island seniors seeking to downsize, or reside closer to loved ones in suburban New Jersey, have an exciting, new option.

Just a half-hour drive from the Outerbridge Crossing, the Villas in nearby Manalapan, N.J., offers 55-plus Islanders a luxurious setting with chic apartments, alluring amenities and services – and a Hackensack Meridian Health-orchestrated lifestyle of wellness and prevention.

Sunlit by day, airy and posh 24/7, the 100,000-square-foot Villas apartment community is much like a world-class resort.

Situated within seven wooded acres, the recently opened complex is unlike any senior apartment community on Staten Island, accented with lush gardens, paved walking paths and finely manicured grounds.

A brief stroll from your well-appointed apartment with its walk-out patio or porch will take you to the building's elegant lobby. From there, it's off to a trendy open-kitchen gourmet dining experience; a casual lounge and cocktail bar for a chat with friends; the Villa's coffee-and-special-beverage bistro, or the state-of-the-art fitness center.

Amenities within the private Manalapan community echo some isolated destinations spaced across Staten Island, such as a movie theater with luxury-recliner seating; a live-entertainment venue; a full-service salon; a day spa, and even an onsite bakery with a pizza oven, to list just a few.

"In addition to the Villa's upscale amenities and services, our commitment to providing residents with innovative, personalized wellness and prevention programs in conjunction with convenient onsite physician services is particularly appealing to seniors," said Steve Baker, president of the Villas.

An added benefit of the Villas is the community's ability to accommodate the changing needs of a resident who can no longer live independently, allowing for relocation to a better-suited specialized floor with state-of-the art assistance – in the same building – eliminating the need to move away.

"As an independent-living, assisted-living, skilled-nursing and memory-care community, the Villas offers graduating levels of support that can expertly address a resident's specific health concerns and daily needs," Baker explained. "Whether single or a couple, working or retired, active-adult residents of the Villas can enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle; and when they move here, they do so with the confidence of knowing they will not have to leave the comfort of their community and friends due to a future decline in independence."

Independent Living residences are available as one- or two-bedroom, and studio apartments, with monthly rates starting at $4,950, including three gourmet meals per day, cable TV with over 200 channels, weekly housekeeping and linen services, and an extensive list of additional amenities, services and activities.

For additional information, or to schedule a tour, the Villas may be reached at 732-847-3920, contacted via www.villashmh.com/contact, and visited online at www.villashmh.com.

About the Villas

Media Contact: Barton Horowitz

Relevant Public Relations, LLC

Headquarters: 718‑682‑1509

Mobile: 917‑715‑8761

Email: BHorowitz@RelevantPR.com

SOURCE The Villas

