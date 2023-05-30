Seasoned Adventurist Michael Boydell Unveils First Book: The Adventure Advantage

News provided by

Boydell Global/Michael Boydell

30 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

"The Adventure Advantage: A Roadmap into Uncertainty, through Fear, and Onward to Your Heroic Life" is written as a post-pandemic guide through life's biggest challenges, drawing from a lifetime of author Michael Boydell's professional and personal experiences — both the successes and the failures.

TORONTO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Boydell, lifelong adventurist, master communicator and expert performance coach, today announced the release of his debut book, The Adventure Advantage: A Roadmap into Uncertainty, through Fear, and Onward to Your Heroic Life.

Continue Reading

Boydell's inaugural publication is a personal invitation to experience breakthrough levels of freedom, courage, and power. This exhilarating, unorthodox read — equal parts adventure roadmap and personal playbook — equips readers with the mindshift and toolkit to overcome obstacles and liberate the most authentic, prosperous, and vital version of themselves at work, home, and play. 

"The Adventure Advantage celebrates the story we all share," said Michael Boydell. "I believe that the quality of one's life – by any measure – is governed by the ability to navigate uncertainty and move beyond fear, through progressive challenges over a lifetime. For more than 30 years, I've been studying how best to invite moments of deep human connection as the means to helping leaders maximize their potential and create positive impact in the world. Through this book, I want to empower all those ready to reclaim the life of adventure they were designed to lead." 

Throughout his storied career, Michael Boydell has worked with some of the top movers and shakers across business sectors, cultures and continents. An internationally renowned speaker, retreat guide, and corporate performance coach, he is the founder of Boydell Global, a consultancy that provides innovative leadership development solutions and winning team performance programs around the world. As a lifelong learner, Boydell fuels his own growth through adventures in mind expansion, artistic expression, athletic challenge, and wilderness discovery.

With his unique blend of creativity, compassion, and drive, Michael draws from a vast array of experience and knowledge — filled with the highest highs and the lowest lows — to help individuals, teams, and organizations achieve clarity, align forces, and realize lasting success. In The Adventure Advantage, Michael packages a lifetime of invaluable insights and winning moves into an immediately inviting format that equips people everywhere to experience their own personal breakthrough.

The Adventure Advantage is available now on Amazon in both paperback and e-book formats. For more information about the book and to order a copy, please visit the official website at https://www.theadventureadvantage.com/.

About Michael Boydell

Part battle-savvy boardroom consigliere, part player-coach, part modern-day renaissance man, Michael J. Boydell has been the X factor behind the winning moves of elite-level performers for 30+ years. An oracle in the firestorm of uncertainty, he has the knack for spotting opportunity amid chaos and transforming challenges into breakthrough results, across business sectors, cultures, and continents.

A seasoned guide of the human experience, Michael delivers a zestful and altruistic approach when leading world-class keynotes and development retreats, or when advising organizational leaders, guiding teams, and coaching high-performers.

Contact/PR Rep:

Brendan Maguire
Account Executive
862 363 6161
[email protected]

SOURCE Boydell Global/Michael Boydell

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.