Seasoned client-side veteran joins CRB's business development and strategy team

Grant was previously the senior director of engineering at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, managing capital strategy for its generics businesses. He has worked in many market segments, including engineering consulting, construction, process safety, skid fabrication, specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals, biofuels, food, beverage and dairy. Grant has executed hundreds of projects, aligning business with capital strategy and finding economic solutions to technical engineering problems.

"In my previous position, working with CRB helped me be successful on many projects. I'm excited to be a part of CRB's culture of technical excellence, entrepreneurialism and relentless pursuit of success," Grant said.

Grant will focus on cultivating relationships with new and existing clients—getting to know their strengths and opportunities. He will address their needs by accessing CRB's deep bench of experts in engineering, consulting and construction. While Grant will be based in St. Louis, he will support clients in the nine-state region and clients who have offices abroad.

"Ralph brings a keen strategic eye to his work that is pragmatic yet always creative. We have witnessed his talents when partnering with him on projects over the past 10 years," Central Region Leader, Tim Greenwald, said. "We are thrilled to have his innovative thinking and dry wit as part of our entrepreneurial team. I'm confident our clients will find tremendous value in his expertise."

About CRB

CRB is a full-service network of engineers, architects, constructors and consultants, assisting advanced technology organizations in the planning, design, construction and operational support of facilities across the globe. With world-class technical expertise and an empowered team of 1,000-plus, we relentlessly pursue and deliver the right solutions to our clients' technical challenges, no matter how big or small. Over CRB's nearly 30-year history, we have earned a reputation for providing value-based solutions, delivering superior quality work and developing long-term partnerships built on trust and productive collaboration. For more information, visit crbusa.com.

