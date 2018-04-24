Seaspan Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

HONG KONG, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan") (NYSE: SSW) plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Seaspan plans to host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, May 3, 2018 to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date of Conference Call:      

Thursday, May 3, 2018

Scheduled Time:

8:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. CT / 6:30 a.m. MT / 5:30 a.m. PT

Participant Toll Free Dial In #:

1-877-246-9875

International Dial In #:

1-707-287-9353

To access the live webcast of the conference call, go to www.seaspancorp.com and click on "News & Events" then "Events & Presentations" for the link.  The webcast will be archived on the site for one year.

A replay of the conference call will also be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on May 3, 2018 through to 11:59 p.m. ET on May 17, 2018. The replay telephone numbers are: 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 and the replay passcode is: 5599517.

About Seaspan

Seaspan provides many of the world's major container shipping liners with alternatives to vessel ownership by offering long-term leases on large, modern containerships combined with industry-leading ship management services. Seaspan's operating fleet, including 4 newbuilding containerships on order scheduled for delivery to Seaspan by mid-2018, consists of 112 containerships representing a total capacity of over 900,000 TEU. Excluding newbuilds, Seaspan's operating fleet of 108 vessels has an average age of approximately 5 years and an average remaining lease period of approximately 5 years, on a TEU weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

Symbol:

Description:


SSW

Class A common shares

SSW PR D

Series D preferred shares

SSW PR E

Series E preferred shares

SSW PR G

Series G preferred shares

SSW PR H

Series H preferred shares

SSWN

6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019

SSWA

7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2027

 

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Mr. Michael Sieffert
Director, Corporate Finance
Seaspan Corporation
Tel. 778-328-6490

For Media Inquiries:

Mr. Leon Berman
The IGB Group
Tel. 212-477-8438

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaspan-announces-conference-call-and-webcast-to-discuss-results-for-the-first-quarter-ended-march-31-2018-300635797.html

SOURCE Seaspan Corporation

