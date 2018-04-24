Seaspan Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Date of Conference Call: Thursday, May 3, 2018 Scheduled Time: 8:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. CT / 6:30 a.m. MT / 5:30 a.m. PT Participant Toll Free Dial In #: 1-877-246-9875 International Dial In #: 1-707-287-9353

About Seaspan

Seaspan provides many of the world's major container shipping liners with alternatives to vessel ownership by offering long-term leases on large, modern containerships combined with industry-leading ship management services. Seaspan's operating fleet, including 4 newbuilding containerships on order scheduled for delivery to Seaspan by mid-2018, consists of 112 containerships representing a total capacity of over 900,000 TEU. Excluding newbuilds, Seaspan's operating fleet of 108 vessels has an average age of approximately 5 years and an average remaining lease period of approximately 5 years, on a TEU weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

SSW Class A common shares SSW PR D Series D preferred shares SSW PR E Series E preferred shares SSW PR G Series G preferred shares SSW PR H Series H preferred shares SSWN 6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019 SSWA 7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2027

