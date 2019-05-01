Seattle Police Foundation Appoints PitchBook Chief Operating Officer to Board of Directors

SEATTLE, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced its COO, Rod Diefendorf, has been appointed to Seattle Police Foundation's (SPF) board of directors effective April 8, 2019. The Seattle Police Foundation is a non-profit organization established to raise support and awareness for the Seattle Police Department (SPD). The Foundation's board of directors is made up of prestigious leaders within Seattle's business, government, philanthropy sectors and are responsible for governance and oversight of SPF's activities as well as fundraising and resource development. SPF selected Diefendorf to join its Board of Directors for his support in advancing the foundation's mission of promoting public safety and providing resources for professional development of the SPD.

"As a new partner of the Seattle Police Foundation, PitchBook hit the ground running. They jumped in on high-priority volunteer programs and supported critical employee development and equipment enhancement needs," said Cherie Skager, CEO of Seattle Police Foundation. "The enthusiasm from both the PitchBook team as well as Rod to get involved with our organization is exactly what we need to make the Seattle Police Foundation one of the region's premier fundraising boards. Rod's wealth of business experience combined with his expansive network and influence in the Seattle region will have a significant impact on our board."

In his new role as board member, Diefendorf will be responsible for advancing SPF's mission, launching new civic and professional development programs and recruiting donors and board members. In March 2019, PitchBook added SPF as a community partner and has already started volunteering in its community programs. For example, volunteers at PitchBook recently assembled Hepatitis A prevention kits for SPD's Navigation Team to distribute to Seattle's homeless population. PitchBook is also the inaugural donor of the SPF's Silver Shield Donor Circle, a new donor program which engages Seattle's tech and business community in supporting equipment and training needs as well as civic initiatives spearheaded by SPD. Funds are allocated to support programs like Safe Place, the IF project, Victim Support Team, Paws on Patrol and more.

"At the accelerated pace Seattle is growing, it's extremely important to me, as well as PitchBook's workforce, that we're investing both time and resources into initiatives that have proven to positively address the social issues in our community. Joining the SPF Board of Directors affords me as well as PitchBook the opportunity to make a real difference," said Rod Diefendorf, COO of PitchBook. "At PitchBook, we've created a unique company culture that feels a strong sense of duty to give back to the community. As we continue to increase our footprint in Seattle, I'm eager to get our growing workforce more involved with the SPF and address the issues that really matter."

Diefendorf's appointment underscores PitchBook's commitment to increasing its involvement in local philanthropic programs and organizations. In 2018 alone, PitchBook employees volunteered approximately 2,000 volunteer hours and donated more than $1 million to organizations like, Treehouse Donation Drive, Mary's Place, the Covenant House, United Way Day of Caring, Union Gospel Mission and more. PitchBook will continue to expand participation across SPF's programs as it looks to increase its philanthropic initiatives in the broader Seattle region.

